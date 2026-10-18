By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
October 18, 2026
President Donald J. Trump this week crippled Ukraine’s access to Starshield and signed an executive order annulling the Lindsay O. Graham Russian Sanctions Act after receiving incontrovertible proof that Volodymyr Zelenskyy still harbors pedophiles and child traffickers, Real Raw News can reveal.
Starshield is a military-grade, low-Earth-orbit satellite network SpaceX developed for the U.S. Department of War, the intelligence community, and allied governments.
Until this week, Ukraine had used Starshield to detect and defeat incoming Russian ballistic missiles and drones.
On October 13, Russian drones and missiles entered Ukrainian airspace undetected and allegedly struck power plants and civilian infrastructure.
Two days later, Zelenskyy accused President Trump of betraying Ukraine, saying the US government had throttled Starshield ahead of bombardment.
His accusation sparked a blame game: the War Department said Elon Musk controlled Starshield, and vice versa.
Further inflaming Zelenskyy was President Trump’s choice not to impose sanctions on China, India, and other nations continuing to buy Russian oil—a move the Ukrainian president labeled a capitulation to Moscow.
President Trump had signed the Russian Sanctions Act in September, but yesterday’s EO suspended it, at least temporarily.
According to our Russian FSB source, agent Andrei Zhakarov, the US degraded Ukraine’s Starshield access and waived sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin supplied President Trump with substantive evidence showing (A) that Ukraine’s army was still invading border towns and kidnapping Russian children and that (B) Zelenskyy’s military sadistically demolished Ukraine’s power plants and refineries as part of a false-flag operation to scapegoat Putin.
“Your President Trump, he’s good man. President Putin showed him authentic pictures and video of Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces (SOO) planting explosives on his own power nodes. And his army putting bombs on civilian apartment buildings. Then when they blow up, Zelenskyy, that pig, screams that Putin did this. President Trump—he also saw video of Ukrainian special forces abducting Russian children, very young children, from three border towns since the genesis of Putin’s Special Military Operation. Zelenskyy’s ‘animals,’ they use flamethrowers on houses after stealing our children,” Zhakarov said.
He added that although Russia has peppered Ukraine with drones and missiles, strikes have hit only military installations and structures owned by Zelenskyy-controlled child trafficking cartels.
“President Trump, he knows this—and why he shut down Ukraine’s early warning system,” Zharov said.
As of this writing, RRN has not confirmed his assertions with US sources. However, yesterday, President Trump tacitly suggested he had information on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that hasn’t been reported publicly.
When a Deep State reporter asked President Trump whether he had “forgotten who started the war in Ukraine,” President Trump clapped back, “Well, you know, I know the details, okay? And at some point, I’ll release the details.”
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Dr. Tuzara, putting M.D. after your name doesn’t make outrageous conspiracy theories credible. Where is your evidence that Zelenskyy is running child-trafficking operations? Not insinuations, not anonymous Russian sources, but actual, independently verified evidence.
And claiming Russia has only bombed military targets and child traffickers? Are you serious? Ukrainian civilians, including children, have been killed in Russian attacks on homes, hospitals, and schools. Their suffering is extensively documented.
You’re taking Russia’s propaganda, dressing it up as some explosive revelation, and expecting people to swallow it without questioning a word. How convenient that your story portrays Putin as a rescuer and Zelenskyy as a monster.
As a physician, you should understand the importance of evidence. Instead, you’re circulating extraordinary accusations without demonstrating they’re true. That’s irresponsible.
I’m exhausted by people spreading lies that excuse atrocities and manipulate the public. If you have credible evidence, produce it. Otherwise, stop presenting conspiracy theories as established facts.
Dr. Tuzara, putting M.D. after your name doesn’t make outrageous conspiracy theories credible. Where is your evidence that Zelenskyy is running child-trafficking operations? Not insinuations, not anonymous Russian sources, but actual, independently verified evidence.
And claiming Russia has only bombed military targets and child traffickers? Are you serious? Ukrainian civilians, including children, have been killed in Russian attacks on homes, hospitals, and schools. Their suffering is extensively documented.
You’re taking Russia’s propaganda, dressing it up as some explosive revelation, and expecting people to swallow it without questioning a word. How convenient that your story portrays Putin as a rescuer and Zelenskyy as a monster.
As a physician, you should understand the importance of evidence. Instead, you’re circulating extraordinary accusations without demonstrating they’re true. That’s irresponsible.
I’m exhausted by people spreading lies that excuse atrocities and manipulate the public. If you have credible evidence, produce it. Otherwise, stop presenting conspiracy theories as established facts.