Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristi's avatar
Kristi
Oct 18

Dr. Tuzara, putting M.D. after your name doesn’t make outrageous conspiracy theories credible. Where is your evidence that Zelenskyy is running child-trafficking operations? Not insinuations, not anonymous Russian sources, but actual, independently verified evidence.

And claiming Russia has only bombed military targets and child traffickers? Are you serious? Ukrainian civilians, including children, have been killed in Russian attacks on homes, hospitals, and schools. Their suffering is extensively documented.

You’re taking Russia’s propaganda, dressing it up as some explosive revelation, and expecting people to swallow it without questioning a word. How convenient that your story portrays Putin as a rescuer and Zelenskyy as a monster.

As a physician, you should understand the importance of evidence. Instead, you’re circulating extraordinary accusations without demonstrating they’re true. That’s irresponsible.

I’m exhausted by people spreading lies that excuse atrocities and manipulate the public. If you have credible evidence, produce it. Otherwise, stop presenting conspiracy theories as established facts.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kristi's avatar
Kristi
Oct 18

Dr. Tuzara, putting M.D. after your name doesn’t make outrageous conspiracy theories credible. Where is your evidence that Zelenskyy is running child-trafficking operations? Not insinuations, not anonymous Russian sources, but actual, independently verified evidence.

And claiming Russia has only bombed military targets and child traffickers? Are you serious? Ukrainian civilians, including children, have been killed in Russian attacks on homes, hospitals, and schools. Their suffering is extensively documented.

You’re taking Russia’s propaganda, dressing it up as some explosive revelation, and expecting people to swallow it without questioning a word. How convenient that your story portrays Putin as a rescuer and Zelenskyy as a monster.

As a physician, you should understand the importance of evidence. Instead, you’re circulating extraordinary accusations without demonstrating they’re true. That’s irresponsible.

I’m exhausted by people spreading lies that excuse atrocities and manipulate the public. If you have credible evidence, produce it. Otherwise, stop presenting conspiracy theories as established facts.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture