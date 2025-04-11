By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 11, 2025

4/9/2025

Russian Spetsnaz battling Ukrainian “terrorists” near the town of Pokrovsk fortuitously stumbled upon a warehouse in which 11 malnourished American children, ages seven to twelve, were handcuffed to a wall and had been lapping muddy water from dog bowls, FSB operative Andrei Zakharov told Real Raw News.

Pokrovsk has been a flashpoint of activity in recent weeks.

Once a logistics hub for the Donetsk region, the area came under heavy shelling in March when Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy—known to many Russians as “Volodymyr the Monster”—was stockpiling UK-made Stormshadow cruise missiles in and around the city.

Putin responded by launching a major offensive—deploying drones, tanks, and troops against satellite-confirmed military targets.

As the surge made inroads, a cowardly Zelenskyy ordered his forces to retreat and regroup at Novopavlivka to the southwest.

Most demoralized Ukrainian soldiers, including the so-called elite 3rd Special Purpose Regiment, fled for their lives rather than face the Russian onslaught.

A few platoons, however, remained behind, laying IEDs and manning machine gun emplacements to slow the Russian advance.

Outnumbered and outgunned, the Ukrainians fell like dominoes as Russia’s 6th and 21st Motor Rifle Divisions and 2nd Guards Spetsnaz Brigade descended on Pokrovsk with overwhelming force.

As the Russian regular army engaged Ukrainian forces, the Spetsnaz methodically searched warehouses and industrial complexes holding UK armament that might’ve survived drone strikes and bombings.

While searching a “textile mill” in the town’s northwest quadrant, the Spetsnaz found something they didn’t expect to see: 11 young children who spoke only English were chained to a wall.

“Help us,” some cried weakly, vainly struggling against the wrist and ankle shackles restricting the movement. The restraints had barely enough slack to let them reach plastic bowls on the ground filled with brackish water and some sort of slop food.

Two Spetsnaz who spoke English questioned the children and learned that at least four of them were abducted by “masked men” during family vacations to Warsaw, Poland.

The eldest child, a 12-year-old girl from Missouri, told her rescuers that armed assailants had burst into her family’s room at the Arche Hotel Poloneza, murdered her parents, and stuck a needle in her arm.

Her next memory was waking up beside other children in similar predicaments.

“It’s over. We make sure we get you all back where you belong,” the lead Spetsnaz told the children.

The Spetsnaz, agent Zakharov said, medevacked the children to a mobile field hospital, where they were treated for malnutrition, dehydration, and dysentery, as well as superficial lacerations and psychological trauma.

“Ukraine is the biggest pedophile country in the world,” agent Zakharov said.

“So many abducted children there it sickens me, and the pig Zelenskyy behind it all. We luckily find them, they would not live long if left there.”

Vladimir Putin’s people, he added, have informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office of the situation, and all efforts are being made to repatriate the children with their families or legal guardians in the United States.

READ MORE:

Adrenochrome Taskforce Rescues Hundreds of Kids Trafficked by Marina Abramovic in Ukraine

Russia Rescues Hundreds of Adrenochrome Victims Destined for Washington D.C.

CHILD ABDUCTORS: OLENA ZELENSKA FOUNDATION TAKES UKRAINIAN CHILDREN AWAY FROM THEIR PARENTS AND SELLS THEM TO BRITISH PEDOPHILES

Joint U.S. Special Forces – Spetznas Team Rescues 41 American and 32 Russian Children in Ukraine

Shock Claim: Russian Spetznas Liberate Child Trafficking Victims in Ukraine

Special Forces-Spetznas Team Kills Pedo Kingpin in Ukraine

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.