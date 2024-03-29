Five international judges are examining evidence of international child sacrifice, child rape, torture, murder, kidnapping, exploitation, and drug rings allegedly done by global elite members of the Ninth Circle Satanic Child Sacrifice Cult network. Regular Ninth Circle child sacrifices were said to take place in the catacombs of Catholic Cathedrals, the Vatican, on private estates and groves, and government military bases in Belgium, Holland, Spain, Australia, Ireland, France, England, and the United States.