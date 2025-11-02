Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
1h

Great!👍👍 About time sending in the UNITED states MARINES! I'm tired of drug smuggling cartels killing our citizens, and bribing our criminal politicians, police, and citizens too, that support them. SEMPER FIDELIS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
6h

Old Donny thinks he needs a "win",,,,, Venezuela ain't it...this will blow up in his face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture