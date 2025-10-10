By Nick Parker

October 10, 2025

JOY erupted across Israel and Gaza as a historic deal to free hostages and stop the war was sealed.

Peacemaker President Donald Trump said 20 living hostages and the bodies of 28 more remaining in the Hamas terror stronghold should be returned by Monday.

Celebrating Israelis in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv

A woman was seen holding ‘I love Trump’ banners. Doug Seeburg

Happy Israelis were seen hugging after President Trump’s announcement. Doug Seeburg

The world breathed a sigh of relief when President Trump announced the peace deal. Doug Seeburg

And the bloodbath war in Gaza – which Hamas claims has killed 67,000 Palestinians since the October 7 attacks – will finally end.

Talks on both sides were continuing on Thursday amid anxiety that the fragile truce framework could still fall apart.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of ministers to ratify the deal amid soaring hopes of a full ceasefire in the coming hours.

Once the guns fall silent, Hamas will be given 72 hours to free all Israeli hostages, alive and dead – which is likely to happen on Sunday or Monday.

Israel will then free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7 – and up to 600 trucks-a-day will flood the blitzed strip with aid.

The next phase of the deal could then see a new “Board of Peace” run by ex-UK PM Tony Blair take control of Gaza before handing the enclave back to peace-loving Palestinians.

Jubilant scenes of celebration broke out as news first broke that Hamas had agreed to the peace deal after President Trump was passed a note on live TV.

The US president was hosting a roundtable event with conservative influencers at the White House when his Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen trying to catch his eye.

Moments later Rubio handed over a note and President Trump announced: “I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we’re very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly,”

Soon after, on the Truth Social site, President Trump said: “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.

“We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen.

“Blessed are the peacemakers.”

The US president is expected to fly to the Middle East to seal his deal over the weekend and said he may even go to Gaza.

He added that fighting would stop “very soon” as Israeli troops begin withdrawing, taking the first steps to a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

What we know so far…

President Trump announced a historic agreement was reached towards ending the war in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer said it was a ‘moment of profound relief’

Celebrations erupted on the streets of Israel and Gaza after the deal was announced

Israeli government will convene today to formally approve the peace plan

IDF is expected to withdraw its soldiers in less than 24 hours

Hamas is expected to begin releasing all hostages over the weekend

Jubilant President Trump – vying for the Nobel Peace Prize due to be announced later this week – later made a speakerphone call to grateful hostage families.

However, President Trump is SNUBBED for the Nobel Peace Prize despite Israel-Hamas deal topping the list of wars ended under Don’s watch.

Relatives cheered and thanked him while gathered around a phone as he pledged their loved ones would be home “on Monday.”

Jubilant scenes erupted in Hostage Square in central Tel Aviv soon after as sombre “Bring Them Home” vigils were replaced by wild chanting and jigs of joy.

US stars and stripes banners were flown alongside Israeli flags while one woman paraded in all-American garb with an “I love Trump” banner.

Rebecca Bohbot, wife of father-of-one Elkana, 36, who is believed to be among the 20 Israelis still alive in Gaza beamed: “For two years I have been fighting for the life of my man.

President Donald Trump announced Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the deal

President Trump’s 20-point peace plan in full

People celebrating the news that a peace deal has been signed. Doug Seeburg

Big crowds gathered in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv

“This is the moment that a little boy will return to hug his father, a moment when my family comes back to life.”

Silvia Cunio, mother of hostage David, 34, sobbed after Trump’s address: “I dream of the hugs, the kisses.

“I thank everyone for the warm embrace these past two years — it gave me the strength to keep going.”

David’s wife Sharon posted a picture of the couple with their two girls, writing: “Emma and Yulie, dad is coming home.”

Danny Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran, 48, said he was “smiling from ear to ear, but with tears of joy.”

Here is a list of major Hamas officials confirmed killed by Israel since the October 7, 2023, attack, based on reports from multiple sources. The list is ordered chronologically by date of death.

Saleh al-Arouri: Deputy political head of Hamas and founder of its military wing (Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades) ; killed January 2, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon, by an Israeli drone strike.

Marwan Issa: Deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing in Gaza and key planner of the October 7 attack ; killed March 10, 2024, in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza, by an Israeli airstrike.

Mohammed Deif: Head of Hamas’s military wing and a founder of the Qassam Brigades, considered a mastermind of the October 7 attack ; killed July 13, 2024, on the outskirts of Khan Younis, Gaza, by an Israeli airstrike. timesofisrael.com +1

Ismail Haniyeh: Top political leader of Hamas since 2017 and head of its political bureau ; killed July 31, 2024, in Tehran, Iran, by a bomb detonation at a guesthouse.

Yahya Sinwar: Hamas leader in Gaza, mastermind of the October 7 attack , and overall chief after Haniyeh’s death; killed October 16, 2024, in a building in Rafah, Gaza, during a gun battle with Israeli forces. timesofisrael.com +1

Muhammad Sinwar: Brother of Yahya Sinwar, veteran commander who became overall military chief in Gaza after his brother’s death ; killed May 13, 2025, in the Gaza Strip by an Israeli strike.

Abu Obeida (Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout): Longtime spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing (Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades) and a prominent public face during the conflict; killed August 30, 2025, in Gaza by an Israeli operation.

READ MORE:

Breaking News: HAMAS agrees to RELEASE all of its hostages in line with the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal

Israel Should End Hamas Rule in Gaza

Hamas’ Dissolution Indispensable for Israel’s Security

Ceasefire Over as Israel Strikes Gaza After Hamas Refuses to Free Hostages

PEACEMAKER: President Trump Announces That Israel Has Agreed to a 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Hamas to Accept It Too

BOTTOMLINE

On October 9, 2025, scenes of jubilation erupted in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square following the announcement of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The agreement marks the first phase of a ceasefire plan, which includes an immediate halt to fighting, a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

In exchange, Israel will free 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and approximately 1,700 others held in administrative detention.

Crowds danced and cheered, waving American flags alongside Israeli ones, with some displaying “I love Trump” banners in gratitude for his role in negotiating the deal.

Chants of “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!” echoed not only in Tel Aviv but also in Gaza, where residents celebrated the end of the two-year conflict.

The ceasefire is set to take effect on Friday, opening a 72-hour window for exchanges.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.