By Elizabeth Rayne

April 11, 2026

Here’s what you’ll learn when you read this story:

The process of hydrogenation usually requires fossil fuels to produce hydrogen gas , but a team of researchers has found a sustainable way around that limitation.

By feeding breadcrumbs to E.coli and adding a biocompatible catalyst , the researchers managed to generate a hydrogen output superior to traditional hydrogenation.

This new method of hydrogenation could have many applications, including synthesizing polymers and stabilizing vegetable oils.

Whether by morphing crumpled plastic bottles into vanilla flavoring or coffee grounds into biofuels, scientists have come up with many ingenious methods of turning garbage to gold.

More and more alternative solutions to our environmentally detrimental fossil fuel addiction are being derived from things that would otherwise end up in landfills.

And now, that list includes a hydrogen fuel made from whatever breadcrumbs you didn’t feed to your local pigeons.

Hydrogenation is a process used in the manufacture of everything from plastics and food to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and it can be used for applications as vastly different as synthesizing polymers or converting unstable liquid vegetable oils into stable fats (which is why “partially hydrogenated vegetable oil” is often seen on ingredient lists).

In general, hydrogenation serves any or several of the following purposes:

To convert a liquid oil into a solid fat. To change the consistency of a fat. To stabilise an oil or a fat. To broaden the availability of edible oils and fats.

The problem, however, is that hydrogenation uses fossil fuels and requires sources of energy that leave behind a massive carbon footprint.

Those issues led biologist Stephen Wallace and his team of researchers at the University of Edinburgh’s Wallace Lab to devise a method of hydrogenation that relies simply on bacteria and breadcrumbs.

It turns out that if you feed crumbs to E.coli, the bacteria produce hydrogen gas.

BOTTOMLINE

Scientists there (led by biologist Stephen Wallace at the Wallace Lab) have developed a way to turn waste bread into hydrogen gas using E. coli bacteria.

That hydrogen then powers hydrogenation—a super-common industrial chemical reaction—without needing fossil fuels.

The result? A greener, potentially carbon-negative way to make everything from plastics and pharmaceuticals to food ingredients and cosmetics.

Hydrogenation adds hydrogen to molecules and is used in tons of manufacturing processes. Normally, it relies on hydrogen gas made from fossil fuels (like natural gas), which is energy-intensive and emits a lot of CO₂.

Why It Could Revolutionize Manufacturing

Cuts fossil fuels

Turns trash into treasure

Scalable and simple

Broad applications: It could make production of drugs, plastics, polymers, and even some foods cleaner and cheaper in the long run.

This is still a lab-scale proof-of-concept. Scaling it up for factories will take engineering work, cost analysis, and regulatory approval.

It’s a clever example of circular economy thinking: waste bread → bacteria → clean hydrogen → everyday products, all while shrinking the carbon footprint. Pretty cool use of stale toast, right?

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