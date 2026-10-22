Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
4d

Very interesting. Proof that statiins are poison. True medicine should not interfere with the function of the human body, it should assist in restoring function.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture