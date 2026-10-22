By University of British Columbia

October 22, 2026

Statins have transformed heart health, saving millions of lives by lowering cholesterol and reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

But for many patients, these drugs come with a troubling downside: muscle pain, weakness and, in rare cases, severe muscle breakdown that can lead to kidney failure.

University of British Columbia researchers and their collaborators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have now pinpointed the cause.

Their findings, published last week in Nature Communications, could pave the way for a new generation of statins without these side effects.

The team used cryo-electron microscopy, a powerful imaging technique that reveals proteins at near-atomic detail, to capture how statins interact with a critical muscle protein called the ryanodine receptor (RyR1).

This protein acts like a gatekeeper for calcium inside muscle cells, opening only when muscles need to contract.

When statins bind to it, they force the gate open, causing calcium to leak continuously—a toxic effect that can damage muscle tissue.

“We were able to see, almost atom by atom, how statins latch onto this channel,” said lead author Dr. Steven Molinarolo, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology.

“That leak of calcium explains why some patients experience muscle pain or, in extreme cases, life-threatening complications.”

The study focused on atorvastatin, one of the most widely prescribed statins, but the findings suggest the effect may be common across the drug class.

The researchers discovered that statins bind in a highly unusual way: Three molecules cluster together inside a pocket of the protein.

The first molecule attaches when the channel is closed, priming it to open. Two more molecules then wedge in, forcing the channel wide open.

“This is the first time we’ve had a clear picture of how statins activate this channel,” said Dr. Filip Van Petegem, senior author and professor at UBC’s Life Sciences Institute.

“It’s a big step forward because it gives us a roadmap for designing statins that don’t interact with muscle tissue.”

By adjusting only those parts of the statin molecule that are responsible for the negative effects, scientists could preserve the part that lowers cholesterol while reducing the risk.

While severe muscle damage affects only a small fraction of over 200 million statin users worldwide, milder symptoms like aches and fatigue are far more common, and often lead patients to stop treatment.

The new findings could help prevent those problems and improve adherence to life-saving therapy.

The research underscores the importance of advanced imaging technology in driving medical breakthroughs.

Using the UBC faculty of medicine’s high-resolution macromolecular cryo-electron microscopy facility, the team was able to visualize the statin-protein interaction in extraordinary detail—turning a fundamental question about drug safety into practical insights that could shape the next generation of therapies.

“Statins have been a cornerstone of cardiovascular care for decades,” Dr. Van Petegem said. “Our goal is to make them even safer, so patients can benefit without fear of serious side effects.”

For millions of people who rely on statins, that could mean fewer muscle problems—and a better quality of life.

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Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC), working with collaborators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, have identified a precise molecular mechanism explaining how certain statins can cause muscle pain, weakness, and, rarely, more severe muscle damage.

Using cryo-electron microscopy (which reveals protein structures at near-atomic resolution), the team showed that atorvastatin (a widely prescribed statin) binds directly to the skeletal muscle ryanodine receptor (RyR1).

RyR1 normally acts as a tightly controlled gate that releases calcium ions from storage inside muscle cells only when the muscle needs to contract.

Statins disrupt this by forcing the channel open.

The binding is unusual: three atorvastatin molecules cluster together in a pocket within the protein’s pseudo-voltage-sensing domain.

The first molecule binds while the channel is still closed and primes it to open; two more then lodge into place, widening the structure and locking the pore open.

This produces a continuous, toxic calcium leak that can damage muscle tissue.

The study, published in Nature Communications focused on atorvastatin but suggests the mechanism may apply more broadly across the statin class.

It also helps explain why people with certain RyR1 genetic variants (already linked to conditions like malignant hyperthermia) appear more susceptible.

The work provides a structural roadmap for redesigning statins so they retain their ability to inhibit HMG-CoA reductase (the intended cholesterol-lowering target) while avoiding this off-target interaction with RyR1.

A complementary 2025 study from Columbia University (published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation) reached related conclusions with simvastatin.

Using cryo-EM and functional assays, researchers showed simvastatin binding to sites on RyR1 that stabilize the open state and promote calcium leak.

In a mouse model carrying a patient-derived RyR1 mutation associated with severe statin intolerance, the drug caused measurable muscle weakness; a drug that stabilizes the closed channel state prevented it.

Other proposed contributors to statin-associated muscle symptoms exist (for example, work from McMaster University pointing to metabolic stress in muscle cells triggering an immune response, or longer-standing ideas involving mitochondrial effects and CoQ10 depletion).

The RyR1 calcium-leak mechanism is currently the clearest atomic-level explanation for a direct off-target effect.

The structural insights open a path toward safer next-generation statins or adjunct therapies that protect muscle while preserving the drugs’ proven ability to lower cholesterol and reduce heart attacks and strokes.

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