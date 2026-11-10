By Baxter Dmitry

November 10, 2026

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are facing mounting scrutiny after scientists confirmed the presence of carbon nanodots—microscopic, fluorescent particles roughly 5 nanometers wide—inside both companies’ flagship products.

The discovery of the microscopic tracking agents used for drug delivery in Coke and Pepsi should be troubling on its own.

What makes it explosive is the paper trail: the Gates Foundation funded carbon nanodot research in 2016, and just two years later, strikingly similar particles turned up in Coke and Pepsi.

WATCH: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on X: “You can NOT make this up… The Gates Foundation funded the development of CARBON NANODOTS in 2016… and just 2 years later scientists discovered strikingly similar CARBON NANODOTS inside Coca-Cola and Pepsi. BOTH: - Measured ~5 nanometers - Contained GRAPHENE-LIKE carbon https://t.co/u5YLDhqa8y” / X

Just two years later, scientists published a study confirming the presence of strikingly similar carbon nanodots inside both Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

The particles shared the same defining characteristics: nanoscale size, graphitic carbon structures, fluorescence, and oxygen-containing surface groups.

While the researchers could not establish their exact origin, they did note that the Gates Foundation Trust holds a $660 million stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

Carbon nanodots are not inert curiosities—they are engineered tools with a growing list of applications.

In biomedicine, their fluorescence allows them to be used as tracking agents, lighting up cells and tissues in real time for imaging and diagnostic purposes.

They can also function as drug delivery vehicles, carrying therapeutic compounds directly into cells, improving solubility, and in some cases crossing biological barriers like the blood-brain barrier.

The Foundation has not explained the “coincidence.”

And the public is left connecting dots that the institutions with the power to clarify would prefer to sweep under the carpet, along with the COVID vaccine fallout, and the documented ill effects of persistent chemtrail exposure.

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BOTTOMLINE

A 2017 paper in Nanotoxicology (Shen Li et al., Dalian Polytechnic University, China) reported fluorescent nanoparticles roughly 5 nm across in commercial Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

They are composed mainly of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, with a low quantum yield (about 3–4%), and their fluorescence behavior matches carbon dots that form from heating simple carbohydrates such as glucose or sucrose.⁠

The researchers noted these are consistent with endogenous byproducts of food processing—especially caramelization and thermal reactions of sugars used for color and flavor.

Similar fluorescent carbon nanoparticles appear in many other everyday heated foods and drinks (bread crust, caramel, beer, coffee, biscuits, etc.).

They are not listed as deliberate additives, and nothing in the paper or subsequent work indicates they were engineered or intentionally introduced as tracking devices or drug carriers.

In high-dose mouse studies the extracted particles could be taken up by cells, accumulate in the digestive tract, and reach various organs (including crossing the blood–brain barrier).

Acute toxicity testing at very high doses showed no deaths and no clear organ damage. Fluorescence was largely quenched during simulated digestion.

These are interesting observations about incidental food-borne nanoparticles, not evidence of a surveillance technology.

The Gates Foundation Trust has held a long-standing stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA (a major Latin American bottler).

This is a diversified investment holding that has been stable for years; foundations routinely own such stakes. It is not evidence of control over product formulation, and The Coca-Cola Company itself has a larger ownership interest in the bottler.⁠

A 2024 Microsoft–Coca-Cola cloud/AI partnership is also unrelated to the liquid in the bottles.

Carbon nanodots form naturally (or as processing byproducts) whenever sugars are heated enough to create caramel-type colors and flavors.

Their presence in Coke and Pepsi is real and was documented years ago.

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