By University of California - Riverside

July 20, 2026

Summary:

Scientists may have uncovered a hidden trigger behind Alzheimer’s disease.

Instead of plaques being the root cause, amyloid beta appears to interfere with tau, a protein that helps keep neurons functioning properly.

This disruption could set off the damage that eventually leads to the disease’s most recognizable brain changes.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have proposed a new explanation for how Alzheimer’s disease may begin.

Instead of being driven primarily by plaque buildup in the brain, the disease could start when one protein interferes with the normal function of another inside nerve cells.

For years, Alzheimer’s research has largely centered on amyloid beta (a-beta), a protein that forms clumps in the brains of people with the disease.

The idea gained support because inherited mutations that increase a-beta levels can cause early onset Alzheimer’s.

However, despite thousands of clinical trials designed to remove a-beta, those treatments have largely failed to stop the disease or reverse its progression.

Scientists have also long known that another protein called tau accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

What has remained uncertain is exactly how tau and a-beta are connected.

“In addition to having dementia, Alzheimer’s diagnosis requires both a-beta and tau buildup in the brain,” said UCR chemistry professor and study lead author Ryan Julian.

“But many labs focus on the role of one and ignore the other.”

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nexus, the new study points to a direct interaction between these two proteins.

How Amyloid Beta and Tau May Interact

Tau normally helps stabilize microscopic structures known as microtubules.

These tiny tube-like structures act as transportation routes inside nerve cells, carrying essential materials to different parts of the neuron.

Without functioning microtubules, neurons struggle to transport the molecules they need to survive and communicate.

The research team noticed that the section of tau responsible for attaching to microtubules closely resembles a-beta in both size and structure.

That observation led them to wonder whether a-beta could also bind to microtubules.

To investigate, the scientists attached a fluorescent marker to a-beta.

By tracking changes in its movement and light emission, they were able to determine when the protein attached itself to microtubules.

Their experiments revealed that a-beta and tau bind to microtubules with similar strength. As a result, when a-beta accumulates inside neurons, it can potentially push tau out of its normal position.

“Our work shows amyloid beta and tau compete for the same binding sites on microtubules, and that a-beta can prevent tau from functioning correctly,” Julian said.

A New Possible Trigger for Alzheimer’s

According to the researchers, Alzheimer’s may begin when a-beta displaces tau from microtubules.

Once that happens, the cell’s internal transport network may start to break down.

At the same time, tau may begin behaving abnormally.

Without its normal interaction with microtubules, the protein can clump together and move into regions of neurons where it does not normally belong.

This model suggests that the buildup of a-beta and tau may be a consequence of deeper cellular problems rather than the original cause of the disease.

The idea could help explain several long-standing puzzles in Alzheimer’s research.

For example, plaques made of a-beta often form outside cells. If the key damage occurs when a-beta interferes with tau inside neurons, those external plaques may not directly disrupt tau or the microtubules it supports.

Aging, Autophagy, and Microtubules

The proposed mechanism also fits with evidence that the brain’s natural recycling process becomes less efficient with age.

A process known as autophagy normally removes unwanted proteins, including a-beta, from cells. As autophagy slows in older adults, a-beta may accumulate inside neurons and increasingly compete with tau for access to microtubules.

Additional observations support the theory as well. Some recent studies have reported that lithium may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, while earlier research found that lithium helps stabilize microtubules.

Those findings raise the possibility that protecting microtubules could help counter some of the harmful effects caused by a-beta.

Implications for Future Treatments

If future studies confirm these results, they could influence the direction of Alzheimer’s drug development.

Rather than focusing exclusively on removing protein clumps, researchers might target the interaction between a-beta and microtubules.

Another potential strategy would be boosting the cell’s ability to clear a-beta before it accumulates inside neurons.

Julian believes the findings help tie together many previously disconnected observations from Alzheimer’s research.

"This idea helps make sense of many results that previously seemed unrelated," Julian said. "It gives us a clearer picture of what may be going wrong inside neurons and where new treatments might start."

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nexus, the new study suggests a direct connection between the two proteins.

Tau’s main function is to stabilize structures inside cells called microtubules.

As their name suggests, microtubules are tiny tubes. They function like highways for essential molecules to be transported to different parts of a nerve cell.

Without microtubules, neurons cannot properly move materials required for survival and communication.

The researchers noticed that the regions of tau protein that attach to microtubules bear a striking resemblance to the size and structure of a-beta.

That similarity raised the possibility that a-beta might also bind to microtubules.

In this study, the researchers tagged a-beta with a fluorescent marker.

When its movements slowed down and the light it emitted changed, scientists could see that a-beta had attached to microtubules.

These experiments showed that a-beta and tau bind with roughly the same strength, meaning amyloid beta can displace tau if it accumulates inside neurons.

“Our work shows amyloid beta and tau compete for the same binding sites on microtubules, and that a-beta can prevent tau from functioning correctly,” Julian said.

These results suggest the disease could begin when a-beta displaces tau, causing the transport system inside nerve cells to start breaking down.

Also, when not interacting with microtubules, tau begins to misbehave in other ways and starts to aggregate and migrate into parts of neurons where it doesn’t belong.

By revealing that aggregation of a-beta and tau are downstream effects rather than the primary cause, many inconsistencies in theories about Alzheimer’s disease can be reconciled.

For example, a-beta plaques that form outside cells might not interfere with the tau inside cells, or the microtubules that tau stabilizes.

The theory also fits with evidence that the brain’s recycling system slows with age.

Autophagy normally clears proteins such as a-beta from cells.

If that process slows in older adults, a-beta may accumulate and begin competing with tau for microtubule binding.

Other observations also align with the model. Recent studies have shown lithium can lower Alzheimer’s risk, while previous studies found that lithium stabilizes microtubules.

This raises the possibility that protecting microtubules could counteract the disruptive effects of a-beta. If confirmed, the findings could shift the focus of Alzheimer’s therapy.

Instead of targeting protein clumps alone, researchers might aim to prevent a-beta from interfering with microtubules or enhance the cell’s ability to remove it from neurons.

Julian said the work helps connect decades of separate Alzheimer’s findings into a single explanation.

“This idea helps make sense of many results that previously seemed unrelated,” Julian said. “It gives us a clearer picture of what may be going wrong inside neurons and where new treatments might start.”

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BOTTOMLINE

For decades, Alzheimer’s has been linked to two hallmark proteins:

Amyloid-beta (Aβ) forms extracellular plaques.

Tau forms intracellular neurofibrillary tangles.

The dominant “amyloid cascade” hypothesis held that Aβ accumulation (especially plaques) drives the disease, triggering tau pathology and neuron death.

However, many anti-amyloid therapies have shown limited success in stopping or reversing progression, and the precise link between the two proteins remained unclear.

Diagnosis requires both pathologies plus dementia symptoms.

The new study, led by chemistry professor Ryan Julian and published in PNAS Nexus, suggests the trigger may be an earlier intracellular event: direct competition between Aβ and tau for binding sites on microtubules inside neurons.

The UC Riverside team noted structural similarities between the microtubule-binding region of tau and amyloid-beta.

They tested this with fluorescently labeled Aβ and found:

Aβ binds to microtubules with roughly the same affinity/strength as tau.

When intracellular Aβ levels rise, it can displace tau from its normal binding sites.

This disrupts microtubule stability and axonal transport.

Displaced tau then misbehaves — it can become hyperphosphorylated, aggregate, and form tangles.

Excess Aβ that isn’t cleared may eventually form plaques outside the cell (a downstream effect, not the root cause).

Key supporting factors:

Aging slows autophagy (the cell’s recycling/cleanup system), allowing Aβ to accumulate inside neurons and intensify the competition.

This explains why both Aβ and tau pathologies are required for diagnosis and why plaques form outside cells while early damage occurs inside.

It offers a potential reason why purely plaque-clearing drugs have had mixed results — the critical damage may already be happening intracellularly.

Here’s a classic illustration of the traditional healthy vs. diseased neuron view (microtubule disruption, tau tangles, and amyloid plaques):

The evidence comes primarily from in vitro experiments (fluorescent tracking of Aβ binding and competitive binding assays) plus integration of existing observations about aging, autophagy, and microtubule stabilizers like lithium (which has been linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk in some studies).

No new large-scale animal or human trials are described in the paper.

This is a hypothesis — a “simple and unifying theory” — that aims to reconcile decades of seemingly conflicting data. It needs further validation in living systems, human brain tissue, and clinical contexts.

Science moves incrementally; exciting new ideas like this often spark further research rather than immediately overturning everything.

Current approved treatments (like lecanemab or donanemab) still focus on amyloid clearance and have shown modest slowing of decline in early disease.

This study doesn’t claim to have “solved” it, but it offers a fresh, mechanistic lens on how the two signature proteins might interact at the very start of the disease process inside brain cells.

Ongoing research continues to refine our understanding — stay tuned for follow-up studies!

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