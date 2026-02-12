By Elizabeth Rayn

February 13, 2026

Here’s what you’ll learn when you read this story:

The immune system function declines with age, but a team of MIT researchers may have found a way to rejuvenate it.

When older mice were injected with mRNA that coded for the creation of protein-signaling pathways involved in immune response , they experienced drastic improvement.

This treatment has not yet been tested in humans, but could one day mitigate effects of aging.

Everything seems to break down as we age. Besides the almost inevitable creaking joints and random aches, there are a number of things not even a few aspirin can fix.

The immune system, unfortunately, is one of those.

Immune function declines over time because the production of T-cells decreases, but there might soon be a way to reverse that dropoff.

T-cells are produced by the thymus gland, and promote homeostasis in the immune system, adapting to fight everything from allergens to pathogens and tumors.

As thymus function declines with age, the gland shrinks and releases fewer T-cells, which are prone to dysfunction and not as capable of quickly reacting to pathogens and other threats.

Now, an MIT research team led by neuroscientist Feng Zhang has found a way to reboot the immune system by recreating the thymus signals that stimulate T-cells.

“We found that [our] approach significantly improved immune response in aging mice in both vaccination and cancer immunotherapy models with no adverse side effects or evidence of increased autoimmunity,” Zhang said in a study recently published in the journal Nature.

“These results highlight the potential of this approach to improve immune function and, more broadly, to use the liver as a transient ‘factory’ for replenishing factors that decline with age.”

Previous attempts at creating an immune fountain of youth have been unreliable, either falling short of being effective enough, not being clinically viable, or even turning out to be toxic.

So, Zhang decided to flip a few genetic switches.

He and his team worked with older mice whose immune systems were not what they used to be, and after identifying which proteins act as signaling pathways that help T-cells mature and differentiate, they injected the mice with messenger RNA (mRNA) that encodes those three pathways.

The target for the mRNA was protein synthesis in the liver, as it continues at high levels even with advanced age.

The mRNA was carried there by lipid nanoparticles, and once these particles accumulated in the liver, hepatocytes (liver cells) began to create them. This allowed Zhang’s team to essentially use the liver as a temporary manufacturing plant for T-cells.

Treatments in mice increased both the amount and frequency of new T-cells that were ready to be activated, and with about a month of treatment, there were only minimal side effects.

In addition to creating T-cells, the treatment also strengthened the immune response to vaccines by boosting the number of T-cells that fight antigens in a vaccine—a process that also deteriorates with age.

More amazingly, mice who received the treatment had stronger responses against tumors, while tumors in untreated mice grew faster and resulted in lower chances of survival.

Nearly half of mice that had been injected with mRNA overcame tumors completely.

One issue with the treatment, however, is that continued injections are needed to keep up improved T-cell function—if injections lapse, function will return to its former state.

The treatment has not yet been tested in humans, but Zhang sees that happening in the future.

“[Temporarily] repurposing the liver to express and secrete various therapeutic proteins could be a generalizable approach to engineering physiological processes,” he said.

“By mimicking specific signaling niches within the liver […] this strategy has the potential to improve health outcomes and address a wide range of human diseases and conditions.”

BOTTOMLINE:

Recent scientific research has pointed to promising methods for rejuvenating the immune system, which naturally declines with age, potentially slowing down aspects of the aging process.

MIT and Broad Institute researchers, who developed an mRNA-based therapy to temporarily transform liver cells into producers of thymic factors—signals normally generated by the thymus gland, which shrinks and becomes less effective over time.

This decline in thymus function leads to fewer and less diverse T-cells, key players in adaptive immunity that fight infections, cancers, and maintain overall health.

In experiments with aged mice, the therapy involved injecting lipid nanoparticles carrying mRNA encoding three specific thymic proteins (Dll1, Flt3l, and Il7).

These were administered twice weekly for four weeks, effectively turning the liver into a short-term “factory” for T-cell stimulation without causing side effects or autoimmunity.

Here’s an illustration from related research depicting the process:

Other studies have explored complementary approaches.

For instance, Mount Sinai researchers in November 2025 targeted lysosomal dysfunction in blood stem cells, slowing their acidity to promote healthier stem cell function and balanced blood cell production, which could counteract age-related immune imbalances.

Similarly, a University at Buffalo study published in early 2026 found that stabilizing the protein tristetraprolin (TTP) in elderly mice reduced chronic inflammation, leading to better physical performance, stronger bones, and a more youthful immune system overall.

However, clinical trials are needed to confirm safety and effectiveness in people.

Earlier work, like using rapamycin analogs to improve immunity in humans, laid the groundwork, but these new mRNA and protein-targeted strategies represent a fresh wave of innovation.

READ MORE:

The Hidden Driver of Aging: How your stress hormone predicts your health span

Ivermectin can “kill cancer cells” and boost immune response, suggest health experts.

BOMBSHELL: mRNA COVID jabs damage children’s immune response to OTHER viruses as well, study finds

Vitamin C: Heals Wounds and Bolsters Immunity, Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Get Enough

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.