By Elizabeth Rayne

June 10, 2026

Here’s what you’ll learn when you read this story:

It used to be thought that without the cerebral cortex, consciousness could not exist.

New research, however, has found that humans and animals missing part or all of their cortices are still capable of having experiences associated with consciousness.

This research suggests that consciousness instead originates in the subcortex, and is polished by the cortex and cerebellum.

Whether consciousness is generated by quantum forces or connected to the entire universe is still up for debate, but even the theoretical physicists who suggest these complicated theories have not yet answered one question:

Where are consciousness’ origins in the brain?

Peter Coppola, a neuroscientist from the University of Cambridge, sought to answer this question with an exhaustive analysis of brain studies going back decades.

Consciousness is defined (at least in neuroscience) as “qualitative subjective experience, or ‘what it is like’ to be a specific organism in a specific state,” he said in a study recently published in the journal Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews.

Coppola wanted to see what the evidence said, rather than relying on the dominant theories.

While there are functions in all parts of the brain that contribute to consciousness, some might be more instrumental than others in giving us that awareness of who and what we are.

The prevailing thought is that consciousness arises from the outer-layer region of the brain called the cortex, which is mostly made up of the more-recently-evolved neocortex.

The cerebellum at the base of the brain and the subcortex—which includes the brain stem and has not seen much change in 500,000 years of evolution—are thought to be involved in consciousness, but not so critical that they can power consciousness on their own. However, that might be about to change.

Through his research, Coppola found studies showing that animals with part or all of their cortices removed—as well as humans who were born with conditions in which the cortex was partially missing—showed that they were still conscious to some extent.

To gauge consciousness in a lab, the researchers used observable behaviors related to vision, movement, and verbalization.

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But those indicators bring with them a few questions. Is movement automatic, such as blinking, or does it have a purpose?

Is vision following something, or just a startle response?

Is verbalization intelligent or nonsensical? Even the absence of certain behaviors does not necessarily mean a subject is not conscious.

Besides the brutal and ethically questionable animal studies in which researchers surgically removed part or all of the cortex, studies of human children born with a rare condition known as hydraencephaly were telling.

Hydraencephaly occurs when the cerebrum does not develop, and is instead replaced by cerebrospinal fluid.

The only parts left are the basal ganglia (a cluster of nuclei in the subcortex associated with motor control, reward, and cognition), the meninges (membranes that line the skull), and the brainstem (which has been linked to consciousness in the past).

Hydraencephaly often means a permanent vegetative state. However, studies of people born with the condition showed that their brains were capable of more than they appeared to be.

In one case of a 32-year-old woman with a small part of her frontal cortex preserved, she was able to react to music with pleased facial expressions and vocalizations, even though the vocalizations were not understandable.

This goes directly against the theory that consciousness cannot exist without the cerebral cortex. Observations from another study focusing on hydraencephalic children were similar.

Coppola’s research suggests that the base of consciousness lies in the subcortex, while the parts of the brain that evolved more recently—such as the neocortex—refine consciousness.

However, this idea is highly nuanced, and further investigation is needed.

“If the embodied subcortex is truly sufficient for experience to emerge, then investigations may be undertaken to narrow down what specific subcortical functions engender experience,” he said. “[more research] may yield further insights as to minimal neural circuitry required for an experience.”