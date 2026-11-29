By Lucy Notarantonio

November 29, 2026

Patients will often speak about symptoms they experienced moments before a stroke or heart attack, but new research suggests warning signs may emerge as much as 30 years before the event.

A research team led by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland examined data from more than 100,000 people between 1985 and 2019, looking at how multiple cardiovascular risk factors changed over time.

Dr. Mike MacDonald, a leading consultant cardiologist who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek:

“This study confirms that in most people heart attacks and strokes rarely come out of the blue.”

In the United States, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC. While stroke risk increases with age, strokes can occur at any age. In 2022, one in six deaths from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., or 17.5 percent, was due to stroke.

Warning Signs May Emerge Decades Earlier

The researchers found that several cardiovascular risk factors began following different patterns in people who later experienced a heart attack, stroke or another cardiovascular event.

These included established risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as measures of kidney function.

Differences were also detected in blood biomarkers more than a decade before some participants went on to experience a cardiovascular event.

The findings suggest there may be a significant window in which identifying and addressing risk factors could help reduce the likelihood of serious cardiovascular disease later in life.

Dr. Dorien Kimenai, British Heart Foundation Research Fellow at the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, told Newsweek:

“Our study clearly illustrates that modifiable risk factor patterns diverge long before a heart attack or stroke occurs. Prevention is key. Regular cardiovascular health checks from the age of 40 are important and can ultimately help reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes.

What Are the Risk Factors?

Traditional risk factors, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, have long been associated with cardiovascular disease.

However, previous research has often examined individual risk factors rather than tracking how several of them change over long periods of time.

MacDonald told Newsweek:

“The problem is that most risk calculating tools that doctors use look ten years ahead, so people in their 30s and 40s are labelled low risk and these initial signals are ignored.

“This is observational data and doses not prove causation, however, the message is clear: know your numbers early and act on them.”

He emphasizes that it is easier to prevent a heart attack and stroke than many people may think, but action needs to begin 20 to 30 years beforehand.

Other measures, including kidney function and biomarkers found in the blood, may also help build a broader picture of a person’s cardiovascular risk.

How Risk Factors Changed Over Time

The British Heart Foundation-funded research drew on data from four population studies in the United States, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Among the clearest differences was systolic blood pressure, which measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats or contracts.

People who ultimately developed cardiovascular disease consistently recorded higher systolic blood pressure than those who remained event-free.

The difference was about 4 mmHg three decades before an event and increased to around 7 mmHg as the event approached.

The researchers also found that the pattern differed between the sexes. Younger women tended to have lower blood pressure than younger men, but this changed at around age 65, when readings among women tended to be higher than those among men.

Age also appeared to matter.

People who experienced a cardiovascular event at a younger age were more likely to have diabetes and a higher body mass index during the decades leading up to it.

Differences Detected in the Blood

Blood biomarkers offered another indication that cardiovascular risk may become detectable years before a serious event.

Researchers found changes in levels of NT-proBNP, a protein used to monitor heart failure, as much as 10 years before cardiovascular disease developed.

Kimenai told Newsweek:

“Cardiovascular health checks are recommended from the age of 40. Many people aren’t aware of this possibility, but our data highlights the importance of early screening. It is recommended to have these checks from that age and ideally every five years thereafter.”

The trajectories of other less traditional cardiovascular risk factors, including physical activity and kidney function, also differed between people who went on to experience cardiovascular events and those who did not.

Researchers say following how this risk factors change over time could potentially improve the prediction of serious cardiovascular events.

Further research is needed to determine whether adding less traditional risk factors to existing assessments could improve estimates of a person’s cardiovascular disease risk.

The study did not examine risk factors by ethnicity.

The researchers said further work is needed to understand whether risk-factor and biomarker trajectories differ between ethnic groups.

BOTTOMLINE

A University of Edinburgh–led study published in JAMA Network Open pooled long-term data from more than 113,000 adults across four cohort studies (U.S., Norway, and U.K., 1985–2019) and found that cardiovascular risk-factor and biomarker trajectories diverge up to 30 years before a first heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death.

Systolic blood pressure : Consistently higher in those who later had events—about 4 mmHg higher three decades beforehand (e.g., women ~121 vs. 117 mmHg) and widening to ~7 mmHg nearer the event (~137 vs. 130 mmHg). Patterns differed by sex: younger women tended to have lower readings than younger men, with a crossover around age 65 when women’s readings became higher.⁠

Other traditional factors : Cholesterol levels, diabetes, BMI, smoking, and physical activity also showed early and widening differences.

Biomarkers : NT-proBNP (a heart-failure marker) diverged roughly 10 years before events. C-reactive protein and cardiac troponin showed differences up to 20–30 years earlier (with some sex variation). Kidney function (eGFR) trajectories also differed.

People who had events at younger ages were more likely to have had diabetes and higher BMI in prior decades.

These are group-level trajectory differences (observational data), not individual predictions. The study did not examine differences by ethnicity, and the authors note that further work is needed there.

In short, the work shows that cardiovascular risk often builds quietly over decades rather than appearing suddenly, reinforcing the value of lifelong monitoring and early action on blood pressure, lipids, activity, weight, and related factors.

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