By Baxter Dmitry

May 7, 2026

And right now, pumping through your veins, you’re carrying the late Tom Hanks’ DNA.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part X – Tom Hanks)

That’s right — the same Hollywood actor the chose to be the first celebrity Covid case, was hand-picked by the global elite to star in the greatest psychological operation in human history.

His plasma, his blood, his genetic material… all of it was harvested and woven into the largest mass blood ritual ever performed on humanity.

And after five years, the evidence is finally undeniable.

The latest research out of Japan and leading organizations in the US confirms… for those who fell for the psyop, the nightmare is only just beginning.

For centuries, the occult elite have known a dark truth: blood is not merely life — it is raw power.

From the sacrificial altars of the Aztecs to the hidden rites of secret societies, blood rituals were never symbolic. They were deliberate acts of power — spilling life force to summon entities, seal demonic pacts, and channel forbidden energy.

The elites never stopped these practices.

They simply scaled them — turning the entire planet into their altar.

Let’s rewind to the very beginning of the plandemic. Most clear-thinking people were pushing back hard.

They refused to follow the ridiculous authoritarian rules being dictated by the late Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and their globalist machine.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

But then the full force of the elite’s psychological operation slammed into the media. And the masses… began to fold.

Central to the psy-op was the elite’s favorite Hollywood star, the deeply compromised Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks wasn’t just a bystander — he was central to the original propaganda. He pushed the public to obey the very rules that were later exposed as worse than useless.

They were psychological ploys straight from the elite’s playbook.

But those rules weren’t just useless — they were exposed by peer-reviewed scientific studies as completely ineffective.

Then the World Economic Forum openly admitted the truth: they masks, the social distancing, the lockdowns… they were never about health.

They were a global compliance test on humanity.

But let’s get back to Hanks. Because what he did next… takes his role into much darker territory.

The recipient of Barack Hussein Obama’s Presidential Medal of Freedom…the man whose Hollywood star gets vandalized almost daily… wasn’t shy about spelling it out for anyone still slow on the uptake.

Tom Hanks’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized By Anti-Pedophile Activists

His DNA was going in the vaccine in the largest occult blood ritual ever performed by the global elite in the war against humanity.

The notorious pedophile was not only the first “actor” to play the part of Covid victim on TV for the masses.

They also used his plasma to create the disastrous mRNA “vaccine”.

In essence, they pumped millions of people with a compromised pedophile’s plasma.

The operation was eerily similar to plans laid between the late Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein in the Epstein emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

But more on that later.

The truth is, the plandemic was planned to perfection — every detail scripted, including the propaganda pushed by Hollywood actors deep inside the psyop.

Hanks even admitted on camera that the movie he was filming at the time was part of it. Hanks was right. He was just on the wrong side of history.

Fighting for the wrong side. We now know that victims of Hanks’ vaccine, the Hank-ccine as he called it, far outnumber victims of World War 2.

The death toll is staggering — far surpassing every mainstream estimate, by a magnitude so massive it proves they’re still in full damage control, desperately suppressing the studies.

But they can’t hide the truth forever.

This wasn’t a pandemic. This was a massacre — a bloody massacre.

And those responsible must face justice… especially when their deep links to Jeffrey Epstein are finally exposed.

Future generations will look back at the vaccinated and see them as the people who failed the most basic intelligence test in human history.

Just as the experimental mRNA gene therapy COVID vaccines were rolled out, the very first person to get the shot live on television, nurse Tiffany Dover… collapsed suddenly on camera.

We were told it was a coincidence. Then TV presenters, athletes, audience members and even comedians started collapsing on live TV every single day and the mainstream media didn’t question it.

Social media was locked down and anybody who questioned it was banned.

Fast forward to 2026, and the outlook has only darkened.

Super aggressive, turbo cancers are exploding, with vaccinated patients facing ever shorter survival windows.

At the same time, a new wave of “personalized” mRNA cancer “vaccines” are being rolled out — the next Pharma scam.

We promised you the Epstein connection. Buckle up. Earlier this year, the DOJ released the email that changed everything.

Dated March 20, 2015 and addressed to Jeffrey Epstein, it included the key line: “Please find attached a draft agenda for the meeting on preparing for pandemics, as requested. Let’s discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and ICRC (i.e. co-branding).”

Let’s be clear. Epstein — the pedophile blackmail kingpin with zero medical credentials — got invited to shape global pandemic strategy and decide how the WHO would be used as the public face.

That single word “co-branding” exposes the whole game: this was about faking legitimacy, using the media and Hollywood stars, for a manufactured crisis.

They weren’t preparing for a virus. They were preparing the world for control.

This is the timeline they can’t hide anymore.

In 2015 — Epstein received the elite pandemic agenda straight from Geneva insiders pushing WHO cover.

2017 to 2019 — Epstein’s island and New York mansion hosted biotech billionaires including Bill Gates, AI surveillance freaks, and “pandemic gaming” sessions with the exact people who later ran the show.

Early 2020 — The scripted “outbreak” hits. WHO declared a pandemic on cue. Lockdowns roll out worldwide.

The likes of Gates and Hanks perform their pre-prepared lines on TV.

2025 — President Trump releases millions of sealed Epstein pages into daylight.

2026 — This email surfaces. The mask is off. The people see the strings. The people see proof that the elite rehearsed it.

They branded it with corrupt global bodies. They used Epstein’s trafficking and kompromat network including Hanks to terrorise the masses with fear propaganda.

And when the time came, they unleashed hell on humanity — destroyed small businesses, forced experimental shots, tracked every movement, transferred trillions to BlackRock and Pfizer and other cronies, all while laughing from their bunkers.

If you fell for the last one, make sure you learn your lesson — because they’re coming for you again. Agenda 2030 has not been abandoned.

It’s simply gone underground.

And if you’ve been paying even the slightest attention, you already know the truth: they are quietly preparing Plandemic Round Two.

READ MORE:

Actor Tom Hanks’ Daughter Admits Her Family Has Raped and Sacrificed Children for Generations

FBI Leaks Epstein Tape Proving the Late Actor Tom Hanks Murdered Children on Lolita Express

FBI Obtains Isaac Kappy Tape Proving Tom Hanks Is a Serial Pedophile

Investigators: Tom Hanks Facing Prison on ‘Sickening’ Pedophilia and Murder Charges

BOTTOMLINE

In March 2020, the late Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson recovered from COVID-19 (which they caught early in the pandemic).

Like thousands of others, they donated convalescent plasma—blood plasma containing antibodies—for potential treatment research or compassionate use in sick patients.

It’s interesting how their case became a kind of cultural marker — many people remember hearing about it as the moment they realized the pandemic was real and global.

Even Jeffry Epstein — the pedophile blackmail kingpin with zero medical credentials — got invited to shape global pandemic strategy and decide how the WHO would be used as the public face.

That single word “co-branding” exposes the whole game: this was about faking legitimacy, using the media and Hollywood stars, for a manufactured crisis.

They weren’t preparing for a virus. They were preparing the world for control.

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