Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
1h

Integrity has GOT to be restored in our government. Between covid and Epstein it is quite apparent our interests are no longer being represented, agendas are running policy, and coverups are massive. It has to stop!

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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
1h

Great!!!

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