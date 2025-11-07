Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
2h

FANTASTIC! THE WAY IT SHOULD BE! GOOD JOB SCOTUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture