By Alex Diaz

June 26, 2026

America’s premier search teams are headed to Venezuela to help find and rescue survivors among the rubble.

US promises ‘big, fast, and effective’ assistance as thousands feared dead

USA-01 and USA-02 — from Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue in Virginia and from Los Angeles — were activated within hours of the deadly quakes.

USA-01 is now waiting to fly 79 team members, 70,000 pounds of equipment and six sniffer dogs into the disaster zone.

The elite crew, which mainly consists of firefighters but also deploys medics, engineers and dog handlers, has previously carried out missions in deadly natural disasters including the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and the Japanese tsunami of 2011.

Both rescue teams carried out a training exercise just last month in Virginia to prepare for a large-scale earthquake.

“The State Department are working on all options to get us there the fastest, so we’ll be out the door as soon as we possibly can,” public information officer John Morrison told The Post.

“We specialize in reaching deeply entombed victims in collapsed reinforced concrete buildings that nobody else can get to.

“This kind of situation is exactly what we train for – we just had an exercise about a month ago with LA coming over to Fairfax County and for five days we prepared for a large-scale earthquake in a dense urban core.

“So we’re ready.”

The announcement comes as the US military’s SOUTHCOM announced it is also mobilizing resources to help with earthquake response in the South American country – whose infrastructure has been decimated by decades of socialist rule.

SOUTHCOM is responsible for operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Department of War — led by Pete Hegseth — would play a “big logistical role” in the response to the crisis.

Rubio told reporters during a visit to Bahrein that, although there was no specific dollar amount for the amount of aid the U.S. will be sending, President Trump has made “a full commitment to being supportive of Venezuela.”

“We have a whole-of-government response,” Rubio said. “It’ll be big. It’ll be fast and it’ll be effective.”

Relations between the two countries dramatically changed in January when elite Delta Force commandos carried out a high-stakes raid in Caracas to capture then-Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has been in US custody since then awaiting trial on federal charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

President Trump said following the Caracas operation that the US would effectively run Venezuela until a “proper transition can take place”.

Acting Venezuelan president Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as Maduro’s vice president, thanked President Trump for his support following the earthquakes.

“We thank U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration, who have been in constant contact with Venezuelan authorities, offering support and solidarity to the people of Venezuela in the face of this tragedy that has plunged us into mourning,” Rodriguez wrote in English in a post on X.

“Venezuela will never forget the helping hand extended to our people during these difficult times.”

Volunteers search for victims in a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state. AFP

Police members tend a victim amid debris of demolished buildings as rescue efforts continue. Getty

People stand next to a damaged car near the rubble of a collapsed building. Reuters

Buildings were ripped apart as the ground violently shook. Getty

Firefighters and rescuers stand next to a collapsed building. AFP

Satellite images show a neighborhood in Playa Purto Viejo ruined after the quake. REUTERS

READ MORE:

Tens of Thousands Feared Dead after Two Earthquakes Rock Venezuela at 7.2 & 7.5 Magnitudes as Airport & Hotels Collapse

As Quakes Wrecked Caracas, White House Received an Anonymous Call Claiming Responsibility as Retaliation for the US Stealing Venezuela’s Oil

A Seismic Event Bounced Off Earth’s Core and Shifted an Island Country

Whistleblower Claims Antarctica IceCube Laboratory has Energy Weapons that Can Cause Earthquakes

BOTTOMLINE

On June 24, 2026, Venezuela was struck by two powerful back-to-back earthquakes less than 40 seconds apart: a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed by a 7.5 mainshock (the strongest in the country in over a century).

The quakes caused widespread destruction, collapsing dozens of buildings (including high-rises in Caracas), heavily damaging Simón Bolívar International Airport, and triggering a state of emergency.

Casualties continue to rise, with at least 235 confirmed dead, over 4,300 injured, and tens of thousands reported missing as of the latest updates.

The Trump administration, coordinated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is rapidly deploying specialized Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams.

These are elite, FEMA-affiliated units trained for exactly this scenario: locating and extracting victims trapped in collapsed reinforced concrete structures in dense urban environments.

The U.S. is also sending medical and humanitarian supplies, deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), and providing logistical/airlift support through U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

President Trump stated the U.S. stands ready to help Venezuela’s interim government.

Local responders, residents, and international teams (including from Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Spain, and others) are working around the clock amid aftershocks.

The focus remains on the critical “golden hours” for finding survivors trapped in rubble. The situation remains fluid, with death tolls and missing persons figures expected to evolve.

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