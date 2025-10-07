By Johnathan Jones

October 7, 2025

A federal court has delivered a major win for gun rights and a devastating blow to anti-gun radicals.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that prohibitions on carrying firearms in post offices are unconstitutional, Bearing Arms reported.

Federal Court Says Post Office Carry Prohibition Unconstitutional

Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor delivered the opinion in Firearms Policy Coalition Inc, et al. v. Bondi on Tuesday of this week.

The case was brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, and two citizens.

O’Connor found that the law “is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment with respect to Plaintiffs’ (and their members) possession and carrying of firearms inside of an ordinary United States Post Office or the surrounding Post Office property.”

The complaint, originally submitted in June 2024, challenged the law on the grounds that the government had no historical basis for the restriction.

The court agreed, explaining that the government must prove any firearm restriction is “sufficiently analogous to a ‘well-established and representative historical analogue.’”

This ruling follows the Department of Justice dropping an appeal in a similar case out of Florida.

Major Win for 2A Community as DOJ, ATF Repeal Much-Hated Policy

The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Most Americans are familiar with that clause from the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, but criminal Joe Biden did not respect and honor it.

President Donald Trump’s administration aims to restore faith in the protections it guarantees, and a press release Monday from Gun Owners of America provided welcome news about the end of a reviled Biden-era anti-gun policy.

DOJ and ATF Repeal Zero Tolerance Policy, Major Second Amendment Win for the Trump Administration

There, a judge found that the government failed to meet its burden to justify a firearms ban on post office property.

Second Amendment Foundation Executive Director Adam Kraut said millions visit post offices daily and should not be forced to choose between basic services and their rights.

Alan Gottlieb, who started the Second Amendment Foundation, added that there is “no historical analogue” for a postal firearms ban.

The Firearms Policy Coalition noted Judge O’Connor’s clear explanation that the founders themselves never banned firearms in post offices.

Brandon Combs of the Firearms Policy Coalition stressed that governments cannot “invent new so-called ‘gun-free zones’ whenever they please.”

He declared the ruling ends threats of prosecution for “peaceable people” simply mailing a package or buying stamps.

The truth is simple: gun-free zones do not stop killers.

A sign that says “no firearms allowed” might as well say “potential victims here.”

The only reasonable exceptions might be places with armed security or controlled checkpoints at events such as political rallies, where attendance is voluntary and violence can be likely.

Criminals bent on harming others will not obey signs, as they’ve already, in most cases, decided to commit murder.

Law-abiding citizens are the ones disarmed, and thus left defenseless, by such provisions.

BOTTOMLINE

A federal district court in Texas ruled that the U.S. Postal Service’s ban on firearms in post offices violates the Second Amendment, marking a significant win for gun rights advocates.

The case, Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. et al. v. Bondi, was brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), and two individual Texas residents who hold concealed carry licenses and wished to carry firearms for self-defense while using postal services.

The defendant was U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi (substituted for the late AG Merrick Garland).

READ MORE:

Chief Judge Reed O’Connor applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s framework from New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen (2022) and United States v. Rahimi (2024), which requires the government to show that modern gun restrictions align with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.

In his reasoning, Judge O’Connor found that the Second Amendment’s plain text protects carrying firearms for self-defense in ordinary post offices, placing the burden on the government to justify the ban.

Early threats to postal workers, such as mail robberies, were addressed through punishments for criminals rather than disarming the public.

