November 13, 2025

A study conducted by the US Army Intelligence has suggested that reincarnation is real because consciousness ‘never dies.’

Entitled ‘Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process,’ the 29-page report was drafted by US Army Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M McDonnell in 1983 and declassified by the CIA in 2003.

The research has resurfaced on social media, with Chicago-based comedian Sara Holcomb summarizing the findings, saying: ‘We’re pretty sure reincarnation is real.’

‘Consciousness is energy and it exists outside of our understanding of reality,’ Holocomb said, paraphrasing page 19 of McDonnell’s Army intel report. ‘And energy... never dies.’

The mind-bending official Pentagon study was commissioned to better understand what its Army intel colleagues were doing, sending personnel to a small institute in Charlottesville, Virginia that was working on the ‘Gateway Experience.’

The then-secretive ‘Gateway’ project, based to McDonnell’s analysis, was ‘a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence... to alter consciousness.’

From there, Gateway’s ambitious goal was to shift the practitioner’s consciousness ‘outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.’

At least according to McDonnell, the Monroe Institute’s discoveries that wound up bolstering the case for reincarnation were profound.

‘When consciousness returns to the Absolute [Monroe jargon for a realm outside spacetime] it brings with it all the memories it has accumulated through experience in reality,’ as he distilled the Institute’s finding that memories pass on from life to life via reincarnation.

An eye-popping study conducted by US Army Intelligence and made public by the CIA has shocked social media with its finding that consciousness transcends space and time. Entitled ‘Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process,’ the 29-page report was drafted in 1983.

The recently resurfaced US Army Intelligence report presents an abstract explanation of how consciousness is created through the brain’s processing of energy in the physical world - transforming it into what Lieutenant Colonel Wayne McDonnell compares to a hologram (above).

Or, as Holocomb put it more succinctly in one of many videos by TikTok users fascinated with the metaphysical US Army study: ‘You’re pretty sure reincarnation is a legit thing? Yup.’

TikTok users have uncovered a bewildering CIA report from nearly four decades ago which describes the agency’s belief that humans can transcend space and time by reaching an alternate state of consciousness using a technique called The Gateway Experience.

One of the final steps of the Gateway Experience involves removing oneself from the body, as shown in the graphic above.

The comedian, who posts as @mad_hatter_news on TikTok, also referenced a vast body of research by the nearby University of Virginia Medical School’s Division of Perceptual Studies, which has compiled a database of over 2,500 cases of professed reincarnation.

Many of the cases involved children under the age of five who claimed to remember ‘memories of a previous life they claim to have lived.’

‘Why the kids?’ Holocomb continued in her post. ‘It seems they’re the ones that most easily remember their past lives.’

But the Gateway study explored more than simply heady spiritual questions of reincarnation, the nature of consciousness and the afterlife.

LTC McDonnell’s report as a member of US Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) was concerned with psychic spy craft along the astral plane.

Psychic spy craft involves the use of alleged paranormal abilities for espionage.

In 1983, INSCOM was headed by Major General Albert Stubblebine III, one of the US military’s greatest proponents of psychic warfare.

Joe McMoneagle — who served as Remote Viewer No.1 in one of Major General Stubblebine’s psychic spy programs — has said his own role was to use remote viewing to spy on Russian military bases and gather intelligence.

He spent more than 20 years as a so-called ‘remote viewer’ working at Fort Meade in Maryland, which is also home to the National Security Agency (NSA).

‘My success rate was around 28 percent,’ McMoneagle said. ‘That may not sound very good, but we were brought in to deal with the hopeless cases.’

‘Our information was then cross-checked with any other available intelligence to build up an overall picture. We proved to be quite useful “spies.”’

Joe McMoneagle (pictured) was a Vietnam vet and American ‘psychic spy.’ His role was to use ‘remote viewing’ to spy on Russian bases and gather intelligence. He now serves on the Board of Advisors for the Monroe Institute - whose ‘Gateway’ process was studied in the 1983 report.

In 1983, INSCOM was headed by Major General Albert Stubblebine III (portrait above), one of the US military’s greatest proponents of psychic warfare.

Today in retirement, McMoneagle serves as on the Board of Advisors and as a trainer for the Monroe Institute, the same institute whose ‘Gateway’ process was studied by US Army INSCOM in their 1983 report.

Ultimately LTC McDonnell’s ‘Gateway Experience’ report, was an effort to verify the institute’s suitability as a defense contractor used in this Army INSCOM program to operationalize ‘out of body’ experiences for espionage.

In his summary, McDonnell concluded:

‘There is a sound and rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives.’

‘Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within the bounds of reasonable expectations,’ he continued, in essence validating INSCOM’s ‘psychic spying’ strategy.

But there was a catch, he noted: These experiences were hard to control or direct consistently, which LTC McDonnell suggested would require long and careful training.

‘[A] phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode would seem to be required [...] from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential,’ he wrote.

In other words, while the Army intel official found that Gateway was real and possible, more research was needed to get to a place where US intelligence could actually make use it.

LTC McDonnell then laid out recommendations for how Army INSCOM could go about designing further Gateway studies, though its unclear if more studies were ever launched.

Mysteriously, one page of LTC McDonnell’s report is missing, number 25, in the middle of a section where he was outlining potential practical defense uses of Gateway.

The omission caught the attention of some readers who launched a Change.org petition calling for the CIA to release it.

The CIA, however, says that it never had the page to begin with — fueling theories that it has been left it out on purpose due to the powerful techniques that page 25 described.

BOTTOMLINE

The “secret Pentagon study” proving reincarnation stems from a declassified 1983 U.S. Army Intelligence report titled “Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process,” which was commissioned to evaluate the Monroe Institute’s “Gateway Experience” program—a system using audio techniques like binaural beats to alter consciousness for purposes like out-of-body experiences and enhanced intuition.

The document, written by Lt. Col. Wayne M. McDonnell and later released by the CIA in 2003, explores theoretical physics, holograms, and consciousness as forms of energy that transcend physical reality, but it does not explicitly conclude that “reincarnation is real.”

Instead, it presents speculative ideas drawn from quantum mechanics, Eastern philosophy, and the Institute’s methods, suggesting consciousness is timeless and can interact with non-physical dimensions.

The report frames these concepts as theoretical extrapolations to explain phenomena like out-of-body states or psychic abilities, not empirical evidence for rebirth.

It was part of broader Cold War-era military interest in parapsychology (e.g., remote viewing under Project Stargate), and much of it relies on unproven assumptions about holograms and interdimensional energy.

