By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 5, 2025

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency Acting Director David Richardson was taken into custody by the United States Secret Service late Wednesday night following the emergence of an audio recording in which he allegedly declared he would “take care of Donald Trump, no matter the cost.”

As reported previously, Richardson was effectively ousted last month for criticizing cuts to the agency’s budget, telling staffers that–not DHS Secretary Kristi Noem–spoke for FEMA, overreliance on unprescribed narcotics, and griping about the president taking FEMA’s guns and giving them to ICE.

READ MORE: Bonkers FEMA Boss Retires Following President Trump Ultimatum

Drug-addled Acting Director David Richardson resigned after receiving a stern ultimatum from President Trump. He wouldn’t even accept his boss’s, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, telephone calls.

According to a Secret Service source with knowledge of Richardson’s arrest, the Service learned last week that Richardson had made a direct threat against the president’s life.

A FEMA deputy, who is cooperating with law enforcement, reportedly provided the Secret Service with an audio recording in which Richardson said, “I’ll take care of Donald Trump, no matter the cost,” and with his mouth mimicked the sound of machine gun fire.

The unnamed whistleblower surreptitiously recorded Richardson’s words during a face-to-face meeting in early November.

The Secret Service, our source added, had the audio analyzed forensically and concluded it was authentic.

“I’ve had enough. If nobody else stops this disaster in the Oval Office, I will. I’ll take care of Trump myself, no matter the cost. Money, career, freedom; whatever it takes,” was Richardson’s complete statement.

“At approximately 11:20 p.m., protective intelligence investigators, acting on credible information involving a potential threat to a protectee, executed a federal arrest warrant. The subject is in custody pending an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge. The investigation remains active and ongoing,” our source said.

Richardson allegedly told arresting agents that he was on drugs when he threatened POTUS and, therefore, shouldn’t be held responsible for his threats.

As of this writing, Richardson is in federal custody at a federal detention facility in Washington, D.C.