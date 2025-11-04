By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 3, 2025

The US Secret Service reportedly discovered advanced, miniature electronic listening devices planted deep within the West Wing and the offices of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, leading the administration to limit—or ban—media access to sensitive locations.

The sweep, conducted routinely but intensified amid heightened security protocols, uncovered a dozen sophisticated bugs capable of transmitting real-time audio to unknown recipients.

Last week, the administration announced without explanation that the media would be immediately restricted from accessing the press secretary’s offices and forbidden from entering what’s known as the “Upper Floor,” Leavitt’s private office space.

A White House source told Real Raw News that President Trump instituted the restrictions because he believes lamestream media reporters had surreptitiously installed the bugs to collect dirt on Leavitt and President Trump.

Our source described the bugs as “state-of-the-art micro-transmitters” no larger than nasal hairs. They were found in lamp fixtures, on a carpet, inside a potted plant in the Roosevelt Room, and in Leavitt’s desk.

“This wasn’t amateur hour,” our source said. “We’re talking big dollar stuff and people taught to hide it without getting noticed. A lot of people—dozens, hundreds—of media and politicians were in and out before the surveillance devices were discovered. Secret Service did look at video footage—but nothing, no clue who hid them.”

President Trump, he added, erupted in fury after learning he had again been the victim of a covert surveillance operation.

The Deep State had bugged Trump Tower in New York City and the White House after Trump secured the Republican nomination for president in 2015.

“Total witch hunt! I said it from day one: they’re spying on me, listening to every call, every deal. Obama, Sleepy Joe, the fake news media—they wired it up like a Christmas tree. Tremendous invasion of privacy, nobody does it better than these losers. But we caught ’em, red-handed!” President Trump reportedly said to Stephen Miller after the Secret Service destroyed the listening devices.