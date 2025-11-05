By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 4, 2025

US Secret Service agents this morning arrested 29-year-old Amir al-Rashid, a naturalized US citizen in Dearborn, Michigan, on charges of conspiracy to assassinate Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump, Real Raw News has learned.

Al-Rashid, born in Saudi Arabia, had immigrated to the United States in 2017 after already residing in the US for two years under our country’s H-1B visa program, which allows employers to hire skilled foreign workers in specialized fields where there is a shortage of domestic labor.

Al-Rashied, a Muslim, earned a computer science degree from King Saud University in Riyadh and worked briefly at Arabic Computer Systems before deciding better opportunities awaited him in the US.

He had secured a job with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGLE) prior to leaving Saudi Arabia.

From his arrival until 2022, he served as a data analyst at GOOGLE’s colossal headquarters in Mountain View, California, during which he applied for and was granted “fast track citizenship” by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He received his Green Card in 2019 and naturalization papers in 2022.

In June 2023, having become a lawful citizen no longer bound by H-1B’s mandatory employment stipulation, al-Rashid quit his $135K/year GOOGLE job in hopes of becoming the next United States millionaire.

He witnessed the explosive rise of cryptocurrency and meme coins on the blockchain and saw them as a path to economic freedom and prosperity.

He had invested heavily in DOGECOIN after Elon Musk touted it on X, but the coin tanked and a furious al-Rashid lost $325,000.

In 2024, he dumped another 100K into Hawk Tuah girl’s meme coin, losing it all to a rug pull. He had also lost money to Logan Paul’s failed Crypto Zoo scheme—another $65K down the drain.

Once a well-paid GOOGLE engineer, a destitute Al-Rashid suddenly found himself on the verge of homelessness.

However, when President Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and the “BAARON” meme coin appeared on the Solana blockchain, al-Rashid saw redemption.

He believed in President Trump and in Barron and thought that any of their financial endeavors would lead to incalculable profit. Al-Rashid sold his car and “borrowed” $350K from his parents, pumping it all into the BAARON coin.

As is often the case with many meme coin buyers, Al-Rashid failed to exercise diligence in investigating who had coined the coin.

As of October 2025, Barron Trump claimed he had neither endorsed nor created the coin, which initially surged to a $495M valuation but tanked when he dissociated himself from it.

Nonetheless, meme coin mastermind and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli claimed he and Barron made the coin to sucker people.

Whatever the truth, al-Rashid clung to Shkreli’s version and blamed Barron for his ruin.

On November 1, he posted to social media that he would find an opportunity to stalk and “Intifada” Barron Trump but didn’t mention the other crypto scammers who had conned him. “I will get Barron Trump, Allahu Akbar,” he had posted.

Threats to President Trump and his family are seldom overlooked.

At 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Secret Service agents smashed down the door to al-Rashid’s Dearborn apartment, holding him at gunpoint and reciting a criminal affidavit charging him with domestic terrorism.

The conspiracy charge was tacked on hours later, after agents questioned al-Rashid’s roommate, Ma Yadav, a Qatari citizen in the US illegally.

He admitted to the agents that he and al-Rashid hoped to eliminate Barron Trump.

Al-Rashin and Yadav are currently being held at a federal detention center.