By Cristina Laila

September 24, 2025

The White House on Tuesday afternoon demanded an investigation amid reports UN staffers intentionally stopped the escalator as President Trump and First Lady Melania were stepping on in a major security breach.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said along with a report that UN staffers may turn off the escalators to make Trump walk up the stairs.

President Trump returned to the United Nations General Assembly stage in New York City for a major address to the General Assembly on Tuesday.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at approximately 8:50 am.

As TGP reported earlier, First Lady Melania and President Trump walked through the building and stepped on an escalator that was surrounded by people.

There were two escalators going up to the next floor. Melania Trump stepped on the escalator on the left followed by President Trump. As soon as President Trump stepped on the escalator it came to a halt.

However, the escalator on the right continued to operate.

Melania reacted quickly and started walking up the escalator stairs followed by President Trump and his entourage.

Secret Service sources told RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree that it is very concerning that President Trump was “stalled and vulnerable.”

“Sources in the Secret Service community are very concerned about what they witnessed from fellow agents today when President Trump was stalled and vulnerable. It’s a similar critique to the Secret Service’s delayed response in getting Trump off stage after a bullet grazed his ear on July 13,” Susan Crabtree said.

Karoline Leavitt said the Secret Service is investigating the escalator situation.

First Lady Melania and President Donald Trump glared over their shoulders after the escalator at the United Nations headquarters in New York City abruptly stopped. Reuters

Escalator at UN headquarters immediately stops as President Donald Trump and wife, Melania step on it shortly after arriving. UNTV/REUTERS

President Trump and Melania were forced to walk up the escalator. AP

“If we find that these were UN staffers who were purposefully trying to trip up President Trump and FLOTUS well, there better be accountability for those people,” she said.

BOTTOMLINE

During President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York for the General Assembly, an escalator malfunctioned and stopped just as he and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it, prompting concerns about a potential security breach.

The incident occurred as the couple was arriving, with reports suggesting UN staff may have intentionally halted the escalator, leading to widespread speculation and conspiracy theories.

Additionally, during President Trump’s speech, the teleprompters reportedly malfunctioned, further fueling suspicions of sabotage.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that if the escalator stop was intentional, the responsible UN staffers should be fired and prosecuted, describing it as a major security lapse.

In response, the Secret Service has launched an investigation into whether the incident involved deliberate sabotage by UN personnel.

The United Nations has denied any intentional act, explaining that the escalator likely halted due to a safety mechanism triggered by Trump’s videographer, who was walking backward up the steps to film the arrival.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted that such stops are automatic for safety reasons and that no staff intentionally intervened.

President Trump himself commented on the incident, calling the escalator “bad” and expressing frustration during his visit.

On X (formerly Twitter), the story gained traction with users calling for defunding the UN and expressing outrage over perceived anti-Trump bias.

