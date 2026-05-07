By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 8, 2026

For the second time in two weeks, a gunman, Michael Marx of Texas, had designs on assassinating the President and the Vice President of the United States of America, this time outside the structure that embodies American excellence: The White House.

On Monday morning, gallant Secret Service agents noticed a suspicious character loitering near the front gate. ‘

He appeared jittery, pacing about like a fenced-in rooster, his shifty eyes scanning the South Lawn and Secret Service counter-snipers atop the roof.

As he watched them, they watched him and saw the unmistakable imprint of a handgun beneath his shirt.

When agents approached the intruder, he drew his weapon and fled on foot, with agents in hot pursuit. They exchanged fire.

No agents were hit, but the intruder was shot and wounded after one of his stray bullets struck a juvenile bystander, whose current condition is unknown.

Both President Trump and Vice President Vance were in the White House as the event unfolded.

An agency source told Real Raw News that liberal leftists and the global Deep State are so determined to eliminate President Trump that they have abandoned caution in favor of throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

Our source said Marx, before expiring, murmured, “Get Trump,” and that agents found in his pocket a list of 18 names, the identities of whom he wouldn’t share.

However, the presidential line of succession encompasses exactly that number, and White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen had intended to wipe out, from top to bottom, the president and all his men as they feasted on filet mignon and lobster tails.

According to our source, the Service has considered the possibility that radicalized leftists are experiencing a shared delusion, a shared psychosis far more deleterious than conventional Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and are willing to martyr themselves to stop President Trump and MAGA from clinging to power after 2028.

This emergent collective despises President Trump for myriad perceived reasons: bad economy, the war, soaring gas prices, the Epstein files, immorality—the list of grievances is virtually endless.

“We’re witnessing a new phenomenon,” our source said.

“A swarm of radicals, brainwashed by Democrats, the mainstream media, and the rise of liberal podcasters. They think Trump’s sold out the country and is wrecking it, and that he, or maybe his heirs, will keep wrecking it in 2029 and beyond. Personally, it’d be good if Trump runs and wins in 2028, but that’s just my opinion. But these lunatics—a lot of them want maximum carnage, clean out the entire Cabinet. A political cleansing. They don’t care about collateral damage, and Trump’s always their number one target.”

Since President Trump officially returned to office in January 2026, he added, the Secret Service has investigated over 13,500 “credible” threats and foiled six attempts on the president’s life, excluding Butler, the Palm Beach golf course, and the correspondents’ diner.

Of the six, five had obtained weapons or constructed improvised explosives solely to whittle away at America’s leadership.

Four of the six were well-educated and had held lucrative STEM jobs before succumbing to TDS. The Secret Service, our source said, has not disclosed these incidents because the details would certainly inspire copycats.

“They all had manifestos,” our source said, “contextualizing saving the nation means ridding it of current Republican leaders. Every single day, every week, we’re following up thousands of social media threats. Yeah, a lot are angry people just venting, but among those, there are those who have the means and will to kill. No president in American history has faced this much irrational hatred. It’s sad. We’re vigilant. Anyone wanting to harm President Trump, his family, or the administration—they’ll get dealt with appropriately. I doubt we’ve seen the last of the TDS assassins.”

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