By Nora Moriarty

August 3, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns about Cuba’s ability to infiltrate and influence top-level U.S. institutions, detailing what he described as a dangerous Cuban spy network that is undermining American interests.

“A failed state 90 miles from our shores that happens to be aligned with adversaries to the United States is a national security threat to our country,” he told “My View with Lara Trump“ on Saturday.

His comments follow the State Department’s recent release of a 100-page report detailing Cuba’s influence operations in the U.S., linking the nation to Antifa and radical activism while labeling it the “capital of 21st-century communism.”

CUBA BUILT COVERT NETWORK INSIDE AMERICA THROUGH SPIES, ACTIVISTS AND UNIVERSITIES, STATE DEPT ALLEGES

“They actually are an influence and espionage superpower,” Rubio said.

“If you look at the history of espionage in the United States, Cuba is the only country that consistently has implanted and embedded spies in our system without even paying them,” he said.

“We had… a U.S. ambassador, who ended up being a Cuban spy and was recently convicted,” he continued.

“We’ve had them penetrate the highest levels of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).”

Former U.S. ambassador and national security official Manuel Rocha pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for acting as a secret agent for Cuba for decades.

Rubio mentioned Ana Belén Montes, a DIA analyst who was found passing American secrets to Cuba, represents one of the “single biggest intelligence failures” and potentially the most serious penetration in U.S. history.

The secretary also told Fox News that Cuba employs networks of protesters across the country to advocate for different causes in an effort to pressure U.S. lawmakers.

The secretary claimed that pro-Hamas, anti-ICE and pro-Maduro protests are all linked to the same network of Cuban-hired protesters.

“There’s nothing organic about it. It is funded, it is organized and Cuba is a part of that network and in some cases a critical part of the network,” Rubio said.

US BASES, ICE FACILITIES TARGETED IN CUBA-LINKED 24-HOUR ACTIVIST MOBILIZATION PLAN

“And it’s a network they will weaponize against us,” he continued.

“And they talk about it openly, about how they will use that network to pressure American policymakers.”

Rubio also accused Cuba of running dangerous influence campaigns throughout Latin America.

“If you look all throughout Latin America, every communist left-wing insurgency that’s destabilized governments across the region, every single one of them over the last 40, 50 years has found its support, its help, in many cases, its birth, from a Cuban influence operation,” the secretary said.

Critics of the State Department’s report suggest the report chronicling how Cuba poses a threat to the United States is a scare tactic to potentially justify U.S. military action against the country.

Rubio dismissed Americans who sympathize with Cuba’s one-party communist republic led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“I know there are plenty of people in American academia and, frankly, in American press that sympathize with the Cuban regime and have for a very long time,” he said.

“Part of it is motivated by their anti-Americanism and part of it is motivated by ideological affinity.”

“But it doesn’t mean we can ignore this threat,” he warned.

🚨Secretary of State Marco Rubio CONFIRMS they have evidence that the mass protesters that come out for different protests like Anti-ICE, pro-Hamas and even the 2020 protests ARE ALL THE SAME PROTEST GROUPS.🚨

There's nothing organic about it. It is funded, it is organized, and Cuba is a part of that network, and in some cases, a critical part of that network, and it's a network they will weaponize against us. And they talk about it openly, about how they will use that network to pressure American policymakers, not just here in the United States like Code Pink, but all over the world”



Here are just a few of the groups involved in the mass protest network. It’s so much bigger and organized than people realize



All of them should be arrested for intentionally setting up mass protests:

You should recognize a lot of these names because everything we have mass protests they are always filming and posting to platforms like Facebook



Now you know why they’re filming and posting. They’re literally paying for the protests and organizing them.

READ MORE:

CUBA: A New State Department Report Reveals Decades of Cuban Regime Penetration and Influence Operations in the United States

US Bases, ICE Facilities Targeted in Cuba-Linked 24-Hour Activist Mobilization Plan

“No Longer Tolerate Radical Marxists”: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Sanctions Revolutionary Cuban Influence Network Tied to U.S. Left-Wing NGOs

Desperate Cuban Ruling Castro Family Offers President Trump a Private Island for a ’Super Resort’ as POTUS Threatens to Decapitate the Cuban Regime

BOTTOMLINE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described Cuba as an “influence and espionage superpower,” stating that the communist regime has long infiltrated the United States with spies (often without payment) and linking it to influence networks, following a State Department report on the topic.

Rubio cited historical penetrations, including a U.S. ambassador who was a Cuban spy (referring to Victor Manuel Rocha, also known as Manuel Rocha, a former ambassador and national security official who pleaded guilty and received a 15-year sentence for acting as a secret agent for Cuba over decades) and high-level access at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), specifically Ana Belén Montes, a senior DIA analyst whose case he described as one of the single biggest U.S. intelligence failures and penetrations.

These remarks came after the State Department released a roughly 100-page report on July 20, 2026, titled Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism.

Rubio and the department framed it as exposing decades of Cuban subversion, espionage, and influence operations against the United States.

The report alleges that Cuban intelligence infiltrated high levels of the U.S. government (including State Department, National Security Council, and Pentagon roles), recruited ideologically motivated Americans rather than primarily paid agents, supported left-wing movements and activism, and helped shape networks tied to protests and radical groups.

It portrays Cuba’s Directorate of Intelligence as highly skilled and focused on the U.S., with the island also serving as a platform involving Russia, China, and Iran.

Rubio has linked related networks to activities such as anti-ICE and pro-Maduro protests, describing them as organized rather than purely organic.

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