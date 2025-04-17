By Mike LaChance

The Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office was set up to fight foreign disinformation but in recent years has been used repeatedly to censor the free speech of American citizens. No more.

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he has shuttered the office.

The American people were essentially sending their tax dollars to this government entity which then worked against them. It’s insanity.

The liberal outlet Politico is very sad about this:

State Department eliminates key office tasked with fighting foreign disinformation

Leading Republicans have long accused the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office of silencing conservative voices.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced the closure of the agency’s hub for fighting foreign disinformation campaigns — the final nail in a yearslong effort to shut down the office accused by GOP lawmakers of censoring conservative voices.

In a statement, Rubio claimed the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office at the State Department, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center, had “spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.”

According to Rubio, the relatively modest federal office expended “more than $50 million per year.”

“This is antithetical to the very principals [sic] we should be upholding and inconceivable it was taking place in America,” Rubio said.

“That ends today. Under the administration of President Trump, we will always work to protect the rights of the American people, and this is an important step in continuing to fulfill that commitment.”

In the video clip below, Rubio explains how this happened.

Via the Western Lensman:

