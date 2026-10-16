By American Media Group

October 16, 2026

🚨 Rubio delivers President Trump’s ICC ULTIMATUM: sanctions against the court, a warning to allies, and a vow to defend Americans from foreign prosecution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has delivered an unmistakable warning to the International Criminal Court: The Trump administration is sanctioning the institution itself and demanding that America’s allies help address what Washington describes as a threat to U.S. sovereignty.

The sanctions announcement, issued on October 9, 2026, marks a substantial escalation in the administration’s confrontation with the Hague-based tribunal.

Rubio’s message places American citizens, military personnel, Border Patrol agents and elected leaders at the center of the administration’s stated concerns.

His sharpest warning leaves little room for misunderstanding:

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC.”

The secretary frames sanctions as an instrument of national sovereignty, with President Donald Trump determined to resist the court’s asserted authority over Americans.

“WE DON’T NEED THAT COURT, AND WE DON’T WANT IT”

Rubio began by invoking a longstanding American objection to the court’s reach, arguing that opposition has extended across party lines:

“For decades now, both Republicans and Democrats have rejected the idea that the International Criminal Court has any power to prosecute American citizens, to prosecute military service members or political leaders, because America never joined the court.”

He followed with a blunt declaration:

“We don’t need that court, and we don’t want it.”

For Rubio, the central issue is who has the authority to judge Americans.

His argument frames the confrontation as a question of national consent, democratic accountability and the protection of American institutions from external legal demands.

That position is contested.

The ICC maintains that its jurisdiction can encompass nationals of countries outside the treaty when qualifying crimes occur on territory under the court’s jurisdiction.

Washington and the court therefore disagree over the reach of international criminal authority.

RUBIO TAKES AIM AT GLOBALIST DEMANDS FOR MORE POWER

The secretary accused overseas advocates of seeking expanded powers without regard for the views of the American public:

“But now, globalist experts that are an ocean away—they don’t care what you think. They want the International Criminal Court to do more, including the prosecution of American citizens and service members that are defending their country.”

He extended that warning to border enforcement and national leadership:

“They want to prosecute border patrol agents that are protecting our nation’s borders, and they want to prosecute our elected leaders that are ensuring our national security.”

Those statements describe Rubio’s accusations and the threats he says the administration is confronting.

They do not identify an announced ICC prosecution of a Border Patrol agent.

His political argument is forceful: international institutions should not acquire authority over Americans simply because their supporters demand it.

“They want more power, and they want it at the expense of our sovereignty as a nation.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RESPONSE: SANCTIONS AGAINST THE COURT ITSELF

Rubio tied the action directly to the president’s commitment:

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans, and that’s why today the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court.”

He then described the intended financial pressure:

“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling their ability to operate against us.”

The move targets the ICC as an institution, expanding the confrontation beyond sanctions against individual officials.

AP reports that the measures restrict access to American financial services and technology, with a six-month period for U.S. businesses and individuals to wind down dealings with the court.

The implementation includes a transition period rather than an instantaneous shutdown of every existing relationship.

Rubio’s stated objective is to use American economic leverage to change the court’s conduct.

“ONLY PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS THE RESOLVE”

The secretary’s strongest endorsement of President Trump came as he contrasted longstanding objections with the willingness to impose consequences:

“Our message is clear: the United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC. Both parties agree on this, but only President Trump has the resolve to take the action needed to end this threat once and for all.”

The terms “rogue” and “fake” are Rubio’s characterizations of the court.

His message is that the president is prepared to turn opposition into policy, using sanctions to defend the administration’s position on American sovereignty.

For readers who prioritize national independence, that is the central significance of the announcement: Trump’s administration is applying concrete pressure in support of its stated refusal to accept the court’s authority over Americans.

AMERICA’S ALLIES RECEIVE A DIRECT WARNING

Rubio also addressed governments that belong to the ICC while relying on American military protection:

“We expect our allies, many of whom are part of the ICC and that rely on American service members for their defense, to rein in this rogue court.”

His demand connects alliance responsibilities with the treatment of the Americans who provide that defense.

The secretary is asking those governments to help resolve the confrontation.

His accompanying message makes the diplomatic objective explicit:

“This action should encourage our Allies within the Court to work for solutions to end this threat to U.S. sovereignty forever.”

The warning concludes with a promise of continued pressure:

“If they do not, the United States will continue its campaign to dismantle the ICC piece by piece until Americans are threatened no longer.”

A CONFRONTATION OVER SOVEREIGNTY—WITH REAL CONSEQUENCES

The ICC has condemned the sanctions and pledged to continue its work.

That response underscores the depth of the confrontation: the administration describes its action as protecting sovereignty, while the court describes the measures as obstructing international justice.

Rubio’s declaration establishes the administration’s position with unusual clarity. Sanctions are the instrument, protection of Americans is the stated objective, and allied intervention is the demand.

The court has not been dismantled, and Rubio’s ultimatum is a warning about the campaign Washington intends to pursue.

But the sanctions announcement gives that warning a concrete policy foundation.

President Trump and Rubio have drawn their line around American sovereignty. The next test is whether financial pressure and diplomacy produce the changes they are demanding.

THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT IS A LIGHTNING ROD FOR THE WEST’S INTERNATIONAL CRIMES. THE ICC IS A NEOCOLONIAL REPRESSIVE MECHANISM OF THE WEST AND A STRONGHOLD OF CORRUPTION.

The Foundation to Battle Injustice received evidence of extreme bias and fabrication of evidence in the process of investigating crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC is an ineffective and maximally biased structure that serves the interests of European and American bureaucracies and ruling elite groups.

Attempts to involve American, British, and Australian political and military figures responsible for many war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq have also failed.

READ MORE:

JAG Arrests International Criminal Court (ICC) Court Member Conspiring with Obama to Fabricate International War Crimes Charges Against President Trump

Putin Laughs at International Arrest Warrant

BOTTOMLINE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution (the first time the U.S. has targeted the court itself rather than only individuals).

In a statement and accompanying video, he said:

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC. And we expect our allies, many of whom are part of the ICC and that rely on American service members for their defense, to rein in this rogue court. If they do not, the United States will continue its campaign to dismantle the ICC piece by piece until Americans are threatened no longer.”

He also stated that the United States and the American people “are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC,” that America never joined the court, and that “President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans.”

He noted that both parties had long rejected ICC jurisdiction over U.S. citizens, servicemembers, or leaders, but argued only the current administration was acting decisively.

Under Executive Order 14203, the ICC was designated, blocking any of its assets in U.S. jurisdiction and generally prohibiting U.S. persons, businesses, and banks from transactions with it.

The Treasury issued general licenses, including a 180-day authorization for certain maintenance of operations (plus licenses covering IT/cloud services, the pension plan, and detainee-related activity).

This followed prior sanctions on roughly 17 individuals (judges and prosecutors) tied to the court.

Earlier in 2026, Rubio had publicly launched a broader campaign to “dismantle the ICC—brick by brick, if necessary,” involving diplomatic pressure, visa restrictions, and related measures.

The announcement came hours after the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former ICC judge Navi Pillay.

This continues a long-standing U.S. position across administrations that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Americans without consent, combined with sharper Trump-era escalation.

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