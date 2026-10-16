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MK Maynard's avatar
MK Maynard
Oct 16

The entire world has condemned Israel, as well as the US for providing arms that are killing Palestinian families.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Oct 16

US War pig Bolton Threatens International Criminal Court (ICC) Judges for Probing U.S. Torture in Afghanistan, 2018:

http://youtube.com/watch?v=WOEcILa8cw8

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