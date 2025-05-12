By Paul Serran

For someone who isn’t paying close attention, the current US-Canada bilateral relations seem like a defeat for the Donald J. Trump administrations, right?

Well, not so fast.

After highly unpopular Justin Trudeau resigned as Canadian PM, the ‘Trump tornado’ scrambled the internal politics in the northern neighbor, as the Conservatives could not navigate the tariffs threat and the suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state.

So, yes – Mark Craney got yet another term as PM for the deranged Liberals – but there’s more to the story, besides a new trade deal that will end the US heavily subsidizing the Canadian economy.

It turns out that Alberta Province’s push to leave Canada is getting more serious by the day.

And you’ll be surprised to know that many citizens want to join the good old US of A.

New York Post reported:

Alberta’s threat to divorce Canada is getting more serious than ever.

Premier Danielle Smith announced this week that the oil-rich province could hold its first-ever referendum on independence in 2026, as the area’s pro-51st state activists ramp up calls to ditch the Great White North in favor of the star-spangled banner.

“Staying with Canada is finished,” Alberta resident Steve Harvey, 52, told The Post.

“We’ve been an eagle locked up in a cage for decades because of Canada. It’s time that we’re set free.”

Alberta’s beef with Canada comes from growing anger over what’s viewed as the Liberal government chocking the province’s oil industry.

“They’ve blocked new pipelines, cancelled various oil and gas projects and banned the very tanker ships needed to carry these resources to new markets,” Smith said this week in a livestreamed address to Albertans.

“We just want to be free to develop and export that incredible wealth of resources we have for the benefit of our families and future generations.”

Fed up Albertans, who held a separation rally last week at the Edmonton legislature attended by close to 500, are also urging their countrymen to write to the White House to express support to join the union.

“This thing is real. There is momentum,” said Edmonton resident Jordon Kosik, who runs a Facebook group advocating for Alberta separation.

It’s a standoff that’s been going on for years, but discontent has brewed stronger lately, with many Albertans emboldened by President Trump’s calls to make Canada his “cherished 51st state.”

President Trump trolls Canadians by suggesting they should vote for him and become the ‘51st state’ on election day

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st State of the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

Last week’s Liberal win was the last straw for many.

“I made it clear that Albertans will no longer tolerate the way we’ve been treated by the federal Liberals over the past 10 years,” a fed-up Smith warned in March after meeting new Prime Minister Mark Carney.

A recent poll has support for Alberta separation at 36%.

Smith – who’s not in favor of the move – has tabled legislation that would trigger a referendum if a citizen-led petition can gather signatures from 10% of eligible voters.

