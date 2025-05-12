Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
37m

Fake News Media in Canada and the United States have joined together to push the "Canada hates America, America hates Canada" bull shit put out by the Libtards and by quoting actual haters of each country. Go to where the freedom and security are the prime agenda. Keep in mind that the Trump administration is fighting the Deep State and it's minions that have been attacking the United States to force capitulation to the New World Order. Anyone NOT supporting a merge between Canada and the United States has been compromised by the NWO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terry's avatar
Terry
2h

..WELL , NO THANKS..!! WE HAVE MORE THAN ENOUGH STUPID-WOKE-LIBERAL- SEX CHANGER IDIOTS IN OUR OWN COUNTRY..!! & UE NEW PRIME MINISTER IS A FAR CRY FROM WHAT IS REALLY NEEDED IN CANADA..!! WE LOVE OUR FREEDOMS & PRESIDENT TRUMP..!! DROP UR TARRIFFS & START ENJOYING SOME OF UR FREEDOMS..!! BE TRUE TO UR SELVES..!! CLEAN OUT THE ' ROT & SCUM' YOU HAVE ACUMILATED.!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture