A small portion of the eight-million diverse migrants who have entered the United States during the first three years of the criminal Biden regime are potentially hostile foreign agents. They may well become sleeper cells whose mission, once activated, is to strike infrastructure targets within the US upon directives from their sponsors, be that China, Iran, or other adversaries. Even if the number of those hostile foreign agents is as small as 1% of that eight-million migrant number, that would mean some 80,000 terrorists could simultaneously conduct military operations within the United States. The greatest threat to America’s security isn’t only from enemies abroad — it’s from SHARIA NORMALIZATION inside our military, our police, and our schools.