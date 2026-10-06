By Jim Hᴏft

October 6, 2026

A stunning medical case is raising new questions about what may still be possible for patients suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

A Japanese American woman in her 80s who had spent five years barely speaking, unable to walk on her own, and incontinent of urine started talking about her own life again roughly 19 hours after a single oral dose of psilocybin-containing mushrooms, according to a case report published May 28, 2026, in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

The paper, “Transient multidomain functional improvement in advanced Alzheimer’s disease following high-dose psilocybin-containing mushroom administration: a case report”, was written by Marcos Lago, Mariana Cerveira, and Joe Xavier Simonet of the Associação Cruz de Ankh in São Paulo, Brazil.

It is one patient. It is not a randomized trial. The authors are explicit that the findings “do not imply disease reversal.”

The patient had a clinically diagnosed 10-year history of Alzheimer’s disease, including five years of marked hypofunction.

At baseline she spoke mostly in single syllables. She had chronic urinary incontinence, needed help to walk, could not dress herself, had a flat affect, trouble swallowing, and severe loss of spontaneous communication.

She lived under continuous family and caregiver supervision.

Formal biomarker confirmation and advanced imaging were not available, and the authors note that a vascular or mixed contribution cannot be fully excluded.

With her son’s consent, she was given 5 grams of dried Enigma-strain Psilocybe cubensis by mouth. Importantly, that means 5 grams of mushrooms, not 5 grams of purified psilocybin.

The first stretch was rough. Clinicians suspected hyperthermia. She sweated heavily and dropped into a prolonged deep sleep-like state.

About 19 hours later, near 3:30 a.m., she woke on her own and began an autobiographical conversation that lasted roughly four hours. Her son reported memories and reflections nobody around her had heard her produce in years.

Over the following days the team documented changes across several domains, as reported in the Frontiers paper and summarized by New Scientist and Medical Xpress:

One month later she was still continent and still functionally better than baseline, the authors report.

A second supervised session used 3 grams. During that session she was more verbally expressive, showed more facial expression and spontaneous humor, walked with more agility, and described surfing with her son on a peaceful island.

In follow-up she was quoted saying, “It is pleasant to come here.”

No severe persistent adverse effects, prolonged agitation, significant cardiovascular instability, persistent psychosis, or delayed neurological deterioration were reported in follow-up.

The authors still warn that causality cannot be established, spontaneous fluctuations in dementia cannot be ruled out, and they had no standardized cognitive scales, EEG, sleep study, or imaging to pin the mechanism down.

They frame it as residual function that may still be reachable under certain neuromodulatory conditions, not plaques dissolving, not a cure.

The Gateway Pundit reported in April 2026 that President Trump signed an executive order directing the FDA to issue new guidance for clinical trials of psilocybin, ibogaine, LSD, and MDMA, with Joe Rogan present at the signing ceremony.

The order tasked NIH with supporting additional studies, aimed in particular at veterans and PTSD, while the drugs remain Schedule I outside approved research.

WATCH: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on X: “This is insane… An advanced Alzheimer’s patient just REGAINED her memory, speech, mobility, AND bladder control after a SINGLE dose of psilocybin. There are NO Alzheimer’s drugs capable of doing anything CLOSE to this. https://t.co/m8qzMrNsFk” / X

READ MORE:

Hope for Alzheimer’s patients: Calcium alpha-ketoglutarate (CaAKG) restores critical memory functions

Alzheimer’s Blood Tests Have a Blind Spot. Scientists May Have Found a Fix

ALZHEIMER’S BREAKTHROUGH: Scientists Restore Two Hours of Sleep Without Clearing Brain Plaques

Blood Tests Could Predict Alzheimer’s Years Before Symptoms Appear

BOTTOMLINE

This refers to a real single-patient case report, not a controlled study or demonstrated treatment.

The paper, published 28 May 2026 in Frontiers in Neuroscience, is titled “Transient multidomain functional improvement in advanced Alzheimer’s disease following high-dose psilocybin-containing mushroom administration.”

The patient was an octogenarian Japanese-American woman with a clinically diagnosed 10-year history of Alzheimer’s disease and roughly five years of marked decline.

Baseline features included predominantly monosyllabic speech, chronic urinary incontinence, dependent mobility, executive dysfunction, dysphagia, flat affect, and severe dependence in daily activities.

There was no biomarker confirmation or advanced imaging; mixed pathology could not be excluded.

She received a single oral dose of 5 g dried Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms (Enigma strain)—a high dose of whole mushrooms, not purified psilocybin—under family/caregiver supervision.

The acute phase included autonomic activation, clinically suspected hyperthermia (not quantitatively measured), profuse sweating, and a prolonged deep sleep-like state.

About 19 hours later she initiated spontaneous autobiographical speech lasting several hours.

Over the following days and weeks, observers reported restored urinary continence (including overnight, after years of incontinence), improved independent ambulation, autonomous dressing, more emotional responsiveness and eye contact, some contextual memory retrieval, and more spontaneous conversation.

Gains were still noted at one month, when a second supervised 3 g dose was associated with further verbal expressivity and agility.

No severe persistent adverse effects were described in the report. The authors explicitly state that the observations do not imply disease reversal or cure.

They interpret them as possible transient access to residual functional capacity via neuromodulation, and they list major limitations: single-case design (causality cannot be established; spontaneous fluctuations in dementia cannot be excluded), no control or placebo, no standardized cognitive scales, no neuroimaging, no biomarkers, no quantitative physiology or sleep monitoring, and reliance on clinical/caregiver observation.

Ethical approval was not sought because it was framed as a non-experimental report from routine practice, with guardian consent.

Broader clinical evidence remains minimal: registered psilocybin trials involving Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment have focused on depression or cognitive training rather than advanced-disease functional recovery and published controlled data in advanced dementia are lacking.

In short, the report documents an unusual, temporary, multidomain change in one carefully observed patient after high-dose mushrooms. It does not establish that psilocybin restores lost function in Alzheimer’s disease.

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