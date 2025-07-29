By Alex Oliveira & Emily Crane

July 29, 2025

Law enforcement officials reportedly stormed the cockpit and escorted the crew member off the plane as passengers watched in shock.

A Delta Airlines pilot was detained and hauled off a flight by the feds just moments after touching down in San Francisco –shocking passengers and plane crew alike.

The pilot, whose identity hasn’t been released, was arrested after the incoming aircraft landed from Minneapolis and passengers were preparing to deplane just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A passenger onboard reports that 10 law enforcement officers, including Homeland Security Investigations officers, “stormed to the front” of the aircraft as soon as the Boeing 757 arrived and “grabbed/arrested” one of the pilots.

Some onboard said they were shocked at seeing at least 10 federal agents — including officers from Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) — suddenly boarding without explanation.

Delta Pilot Watches His Colleague Get Removed From The Aircraft

The crew appeared equally in the dark, with the other pilot announcing that he had “no idea what just happened,” passenger Sarah Christianson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

However, the dramatic arrest was tied to a disturbing investigation into child sexual abuse material, law enforcement sources told Fox Business.

Christenson claimed the agents “stormed the cockpit” and marched the pilot down the jet bridge.

It wasn’t clear if the arrest was tied to the pilot’s immigration status.

A HSI spokesperson said the federal agency was brought in to help the local sheriff’s office execute an arrest warrant.

“This is an ongoing local investigation with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office,” the spokesperson said.

The pilot was arrested Saturday night after his Delta flight touched down in San Francisco. AFP via Getty Images

The Post reached out to the sheriff’s office but didn’t hear back immediately.

Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, declined to comment and deferred questions to law enforcement.

BOTTOMLINE

On July 26, 2025, a Delta Air Lines co-pilot was arrested by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) moments after Delta Flight 2809 from Minneapolis landed around 9:35 p.m.

The arrest, executed by approximately 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Federal Air Marshals, occurred after the Boeing 757-300 reached the gate following a delay due to fog.

Passengers reported agents storming the cockpit, handcuffing the co-pilot, and escorting them off the plane, with a second team retrieving the co-pilot’s belongings.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrest was related to charges involving child sexual abuse material, with the arrest warrant issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The co-pilot is being held on a $5 million bond, facing felony charges for sex acts with a child under 11.

Delta Air Lines referred all inquiries to law enforcement, and no official statement has been released.

Passengers and crew, including the remaining pilot, appeared shocked, with one passenger describing the incident as “traumatic.”

