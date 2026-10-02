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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 2

Time more Gps focused on inflammation, the testing, causation, and education , instead of harping on about Cholesterol and Statins . People today are obese, addicted to Food and sugary fizzy Drinks ,they eat low nutritional ultraprocessed Junk Foods, too larger portion sizes, graze continually, all loaded with Seed Oils, refined Sugars, Polysorb 80, modified Starches, synthetic Colourings etc .They never allow for Autophagy to occur , they do not move enough ,they sleep poorly , many are highly stressed ,they cannot concentrate, are anxious, depresssed . This lifestyle epidemic is contributing to their Metobolic disease. ie: inflammation etc.Time Medicine got back to teaching health, and frankly telling people what they are doing to themselves, the plethora of diseases like Inflammation of the many systems, Diabetes ,Cancers, CVAs, Infertility, Heart Disease,etc etc they will more than likely get.

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