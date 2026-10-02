By Beckham Langford

October 2, 2026

A study of nearly 480,000 United Kingdom adults found that people with the highest levels of chronic inflammation carry a 43% higher risk of heart attack and stroke than those with the lowest levels, even when they had no prior history of heart disease.

The researchers, led by the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences and Imperial College London, paired blood tests with heart MRI scans and found the same high-inflammation group also had thicker heart walls, smaller chambers and weaker filling.

Those structural changes can build for years before a person notices any symptom at all.

Professor Declan O’Regan, the British Heart Foundation Chair of Cardiovascular AI at Imperial College London who led the analysis, said the scale of the study, believed to be the largest of its kind, changes what doctors can say about who is quietly at risk.

Millions of people could be carrying hidden inflammation that is reshaping their hearts without a single warning sign, driven by a mix of biology, income and daily stress most patients would never think to mention to a cardiologist.

GlycA Is the Blood Marker That Caught What Symptoms Missed

The team used a blood marker called glycoprotein acetyls, or GlycA, to rank inflammation levels across the UK Biobank cohort, then compared that ranking against heart imaging and genetic data collected from the same participants.

People in the top 20% for GlycA levels were the ones who showed the 43% jump in heart attack and stroke risk against the bottom 20%, a gap wide enough that the researchers described the finding as evidence of a hidden, slow-moving threat rather than a marginal statistical blip.

Chronic Stress May be Quietly Reshaping your Heart

GlycA is not a routine test at most doctors’ offices, which is part of why this kind of inflammation has stayed invisible to standard cardiac screening for so long.

A cholesterol panel or a blood pressure cuff will not catch it; only a marker built to track systemic inflammation, cross-referenced against imaging that can see chamber size and wall thickness, surfaced the pattern at all.

Thicker Walls, Smaller Chambers, and No Symptoms Yet

Participants with higher inflammation showed thicker heart walls, smaller heart chambers and poorer heart filling on their MRI scans, changes the research team says can progress quietly for years before symptoms of heart failure ever appear.

O’Regan said the surprise was not that inflammation mattered, but how much everyday social and psychological pressure showed up in the same imaging as smoking and excess body weight, the risk factors doctors have spent decades warning patients about.

People with persistently elevated inflammation faced the 43% higher risk even without any pre-existing heart disease, which is the detail that most changes how the finding should be read.

This was not a study of people who were already sick getting sicker. It was a study of ordinary adults whose hearts were changing shape before any diagnosis existed to flag them.

Poverty and Psychological Distress Tracked as Closely as Smoking

Higher inflammation levels were strongly associated with measures of socioeconomic disadvantage and psychological distress, alongside the more familiar risk factors of smoking and excess body fat, according to the Imperial College London account of the findings.

O’Regan framed chronic inflammation as complicated but tightly tied to a person’s surroundings, meaning someone’s risk can rise simply because of where they live, what they earn, or how much strain their daily life carries, independent of any lifestyle choice a doctor could counsel them to change.

A strong genetic factor ran alongside the social one, with some participants proving naturally more resilient to inflammatory damage and others more susceptible to the same exposures.

The researchers were careful to say that genetic susceptibility or a hard economic situation does not make heart disease inevitable, and that meaningful prevention is still possible even for people who carry both risks at once.

Interleukin-1 and TNF Proteins Already Have Drugs Aimed at Them

The study identified specific inflammatory proteins from the interleukin-1 and TNF families as likely drivers of the structural damage, both protein families already targeted by drugs in clinical trials for other conditions.

That overlap raises the possibility that anti-inflammatory treatments developed for arthritis or other inflammatory diseases could eventually be repurposed to protect the heart before a patient ever has a cardiac event.

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, which funded the work alongside the Medical Research Council, said the study offers valuable insight into how genes, smoking, poor mental health and socioeconomic status converge to trigger the inflammation that reshapes the heart.

He added that identifying the specific proteins involved raises real hope that anti-inflammatory medicines could become an important tool for preventing cardiovascular disease before symptoms appear.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, suggest that combining an inflammation blood test with a genetic risk score could eventually help doctors flag the people most likely to benefit from early treatment, well before the first heart attack ever happens.

BOTTOMLINE

A large 2026 UK Biobank analysis supports that claim.

People with the highest levels of a chronic-inflammation marker had thicker heart walls, smaller chambers, and poorer filling on imaging, and a 43% higher risk of heart attack and stroke than those with the lowest levels.

Participants in the highest GlycA group (top quintile / top 20%) had an adjusted hazard ratio of about 1.43 (95% CI roughly 1.38–1.49) for major adverse cardiovascular events—heart attack, stroke, and related events—versus the lowest group. The elevation was seen even among people without known prior heart disease, over a median follow-up of about 15 years.

On imaging, higher GlycA tracked with thicker ventricular walls, smaller left-ventricular end-diastolic and stroke volumes, mildly impaired diastolic filling, and a compensatory rise in heart rate. These remodeling changes can accumulate for years without symptoms and may precede heart failure.

GlycA levels were strongly tied to trunk fat, current smoking, psychological distress, and lower socioeconomic status, alongside genetic variation. Proteins in the interleukin-1 and TNF pathways were identified as plausible mediators. The authors note that gene–environment interactions shape who is more susceptible.

The work is observational, so it shows association and is compatible with a causal role for chronic inflammation, reinforced by the genetic analyses, but does not prove that lowering GlycA in any given person will reverse wall thickening or cut event risk by 43%.

GlycA is not the same test as high-sensitivity CRP (hsCRP), which is already used clinically as an inflammation marker and has its own extensive evidence base in cardiovascular risk.

The findings align with longer-standing evidence that smoldering inflammation contributes to atherosclerosis and adverse cardiac remodeling, and they add population-scale imaging links to social and lifestyle drivers.

Standard risk-factor control—not smoking, managing weight and blood pressure, physical activity, and treating depression or chronic stress where relevant—remains the practical lever; anti-inflammatory strategies are an active research area but are not yet routine primary prevention on the basis of this marker alone.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.