Slain Journalist Was on Threshold of Exposing Large-Scale CIA-Mafia Drug-Smuggling Operation Using Australian Bank Founded by Special Forces Veteran
Danny Casolaro Was Planning to meet with Key Figures in Nugan Hand Bank and Members of the Australian Government Commission Before He Was Murdered in a hotel room in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
The history of the Nugan Hand Bank offers a window into the corrupt, secret history of the CIA and its involvement in systemic criminal activity as an adjunct of organized crime. Through its representatives in the media and Hollywood, the CIA has done a great job in covering up the truth about its past and presenting itself before the American public as a heroic organization devoted to protecting American national security and rooting out evil in the world. However, it is the CIA that has carried out evil deeds under the false veneer of protecting national security and which has routinely violated U.S. and international law.
