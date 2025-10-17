The history of the Nugan Hand Bank offers a window into the corrupt, secret history of the CIA and its involvement in systemic criminal activity as an adjunct of organized crime. Through its representatives in the media and Hollywood, the CIA has done a great job in covering up the truth about its past and presenting itself before the American public as a heroic organization devoted to protecting American national security and rooting out evil in the world. However, it is the CIA that has carried out evil deeds under the false veneer of protecting national security and which has routinely violated U.S. and international law.