By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 21, 2026

The sun dipped below the horizon as cool twilight air swept across a dusty field near Monclova, an industrial city in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, less than a week’s march from Eagle Pass, Texas, on the US-Mexico border.

In the field, approximately 250 migrants, who, on foot, had traveled north to Monclova from Chiapas, a poverty-stricken state bordering Guatemala.

What started as a ragtag group of 50 had begun its arduous 1,065-mile journey in early September on the assumption that if Democrats won the US midterm election, Texas would become an open-border sanctuary state.

Driven by dogged determination — hiking 25 miles per day with limited food and water is no small task—they braved the elements and rugged terrain, recruiting more followers along the way.

By the time the caravan reached Monclova on November 9, it had grown to approximately 250 individuals, mostly men between 25 and 45 years old.

They encamped on a windswept lea; most carried only frayed blankets to lay on the jagged ground, while others had tarps or tents.

They ate communal meals—refried beans on tortilla bread, plus a few fence lizards roasted on a steel grate over a firepit.

In the evening, after the shops in Monclova closed for the night, the unwashed vagabonds partook in dumpster diving sprees, plucking out discarded produce and rancid meat.

Others panhandled, accosting bargoers outside nightspots like La Republica and Mezcalito loungebar.

The beggary and loitering enraged business owners and citizens, prompting calls to local law enforcement, namely the apathetic, corrupt, torpid municipal police.

Two cops reportedly responded to the calls, but they left hastily after a two-minute conversation with a band of grungy migrants who sat apart from the larger crowd.

What they said to make the cops leave so hurriedly is unknown.

On November 12, either Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, or her representative informed the US State Department that a human caravan had erected a tent city on the outskirts of Monclova and intended to remain there until January 4, then hump to the Texas-Mexico border.

As RRN has reported extensively, myriad caravans originating from south of the border are currently en route to the United States and seem to believe a now-Blue Texas will dismantle the border and roll out the red carpet.

Purportedly, the State Dept. encouraged Scheinbaum to deploy the country’s National Guard to intimidate the vagabonds into abandoning their unrealistic quest.

President Trump, she was told, would reward efforts to dissuade would-be border hoppers from reaching Eagle Pass.

Unlike lawless municipal police, Mexico’s National Guard, which in 2019 replaced the crooked Federal Police, is held in high esteem and regarded as trustworthy by the government and citizens alike.

On Saturday, November 14, four Chevrolet Silverados, their heavy tires churning the earth into a thick, choking cloud of dust that billowed higher than the cabs and swallowed the trailing vehicles, screeched to a halt at the makeshift campground.

Sixteen men carrying FX-05 Xiuhcoatl carbines and garbed in grey-and-black camo field uniforms exited the vehicles and started barking orders, accusing the massive throng of vagrancy and slovenliness.

They pointed at a litter heap and a dozen five-gallon buckets the trekkers had been shitting and pissing in.

The arrant aroma of stagnant piss and odious diarrhea wafted in the air.

“You fucks are filthy pigs,” a Mexican National Guardsman shouted as his flashlight illuminated a bucket filled to the brim with noxious crap and urine.

“You clean all your shit up and go home. You will never go to the United States, you animals.”

Most of the sojourners cowered, falling to their knees, heads bowed in supplication.

Most but not all.

Two dozen drifters pulled from beneath blankets and inside backpacks a smorgasbord of small arms—AR-15-style rifles, AK-47 variants, shotguns, and various pistols—and opened fire on the Guardsmen, catching them off-guard before they could bring their weapons to bear.

Bloody bodies hit the dirt, Guardsmen with sucking chest wounds muttering, “Help, I’ve been shot,” as the sharp report of gunfire rang through the evening air.

Cries penetrated the twilight: “I’m dying.” “They killed me.” “God save me.”

The armed Mexicans fired indiscriminately, shooting dead 13 people with whom they had traveled.

“Jalisco, mother fuckers,” a gunman shouted while spraying fire and humming “Coming to America,” the eponymous song from actor/comedian Eddie Murphy’s 1988 movie.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal syndicates.

Headquartered in Jalisco, it grew rapidly from a splinter faction into a major transnational organization trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, while also engaging in extortion, fuel theft, arms trafficking, fraud, and human trafficking.

Apparently, Jalisco cartelists had accompanied the Monclova caravan.

When Mexican National Guard reinforcements arrived at the field the next day, it was deserted save corpses, puddles of blood, and a backpack holding eight cocaine bricks.

The fiends murdered the 16 Guardsmen. Among the dead were two Jalisco criminals, child trafficker Jorge Guzman and methamphetamine bigwig Juan Carlos Aranda.

Why two conspicuous kingpins joined a ragtag caravan is, well, a mystery, as is where the others fled.

A State Department source told RRN, “It’s open season on any illegals thinking they can enter the US just because deranged Dems think they’re in charge now. Mexico isn’t going to fuck with President Trump; he has Scheinbaum in his pocket.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.