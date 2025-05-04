By Sean Keach

May 4, 2025

A HYPERSONIC jet could soar at thousands of miles an hour – slashing the flight time between London and New York to just over an hour thanks to a NASA-funded engine upgrade.

The Venus Stargazer has a flight range of 5,000 miles, and is set to arrive "as soon as the 2030s".

Venus Aerospace is working on a hypersonic plane. Credit: venusaerospace

It could reach cruising speeds of 3,800mph. Credit: venusaerospace

A NASA-backed engine upgrade could make Mach 5 flights possible.

Venus Aerospace, its creator, recently revealed it was planning a flight demo "later this summer".

The company said that thanks to a NASA-funded breakthrough, the "record-setting" engine system is nearly ready to try out for real.

Venus hopes that its rocket engine will be able to blast passengers around the Earth in record time.

"Stargazer M4 is Earth’s first hypersonic, reusable aircraft," Venus Aerospace boasted.

The plane, called the Venus Stargzaer M4, boasts an advanced rocket engine that allows it to reach high-speeds and high altitudes. Credit: Venus Aerospace

"No one has ever built a hypersonic platform that makes two-hour global transport cost-effective. Until now.

"Our flagship product, Stargazer, will ascend from a central airport using advanced propulsion systems.

"Our vehicle will accelerate from taxi to cruise speeds of Mach 4 at 110,000 feet with a top speed capable of Mach 9."

The engine is set to feature a new Nasa-funded nozzle design. That's the part of the rocket that "shapes and directs power".

This hi-tech nozzle will reportedly allow for speeds exceeding Mach 5 – or about 3,800mph.

"We’ve already proven our engine outperforms traditional systems on both efficiency and size," said Venus Aerospace chief Sassie Duggleby.

"The technology we developed with NASA’s support will now be part of our integrated engine platform.

"Bringing us one step closer to proving that efficient, compact, and affordable hypersonic flight can be scaled."

Typical flight distance between London and New York City is around 3,450 miles.

Even at Mach 4 cruising speeds (around 3,070mph), the journey would take just over an hour.

Hypersonic flights could be here as soon as the 2030s, according to Vertical Aerospace.

The company hopes that passengers will be able to reach anywhere in the world in a matter of hours.

Flights would cruise at altitudes of 170,000 feet – far higher than a Boeing 747, which usually cruises at between 35,000 and 40,000 feet.

Venus Aerospace says that its rocket engine could be used for lots of different flight types.

That includes:

Spacecraft landers

Low-Earth-orbit satellites

Space cargo transfer vehicles

Rocket kick-stages

Hypersonic drones and missiles

The company completed a supersonic flight test of a drone early last year.

It saw the rocket firm blast a 300lb machine to Mach 0.9 (690mph) during a 10-mile flight.

Now Venus is hoping that its new Nasa-funded engine nozzle will allow for a proper flight test, bringing a 2030 commercial launch closer to reality.

"This is just the beginning of what can be achieved with Venus propulsion technology," said Venus Aerospace's tech chief Andrew Duggleby.

"We’ve built a compact, high-performance system that unlocks speed, range, and agility across aerospace, defense, and many other applications.

The Venus Stargazer could potentially reach top speeds of Mach 9

Mach 9 speeds would bring the craft close to 7,000mph.

"And we’re confident in its readiness for flight."

It comes after a massive plane dubbed the 'Skytanic' is set to take to the skies by 2030.

SKY MONSTER

World’s biggest plane ‘Skytanic’ will take to the skies by 2030 that can carry 12x more than a Boeing 747

Engineers have been held back by the size of transport options - but no longer, according to the developer

The US is reportedly planning for a 'Son of Blackbird' jet that could become the world's fastest plane.

And another hypersonic aircraft that pings into space at five times the speed of sound could whisk passengers from London to Sydney in just 2 HOURS.

The rocket is scheduled to take off in the first quarter of 2025. Credit: Hypersonix

Australia-based Hypersonix Launch Systems, the firm behind the DART spaceplane, has inked a deal with Southern Launch, which operates two spaceport sites.

The US Department of Defense has already cut a supply deal with the Brisbane HQ'd firm for its DART spaceplanes. Credit: Hypersonix

A rocket will take the vehicle up into the sky, before the spaceplane separates and ignites its own scramjet engines to zoom away. Credit: Hypersonix

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.