By Mariane Angela

October 22, 2026

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Tuesday that it has corrected records for nearly 15% of all active Social Security numbers (SSN), adding missing death and citizenship data as part of the Trump administration’s drive to curb benefits fraud.

The agency called it the most comprehensive cleanup of the Social Security Number database in its 91-year history.

The corrections touched roughly 330 million U.S. citizens and nearly 390 million total records.

SSA laid out the figures in a statement released Tuesday.

Social Security Corrects Tens of Millions of Files in the Social Security Number Database Improving the Integrity of Vital Records

Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano cast the database as foundational to the federal government.

“The Social Security Number database is our country’s books and records. The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens,” Bisignano said.

“This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale.”

The agency said it added 17 million dates of death to records that previously lacked them, drawing on internal SSA systems and Department of State data.

It updated about 25 million records with missing citizenship information using the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, service.

Another 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship status are still being corrected, the commissioner said. SSA added that it has put stronger internal controls in place to prevent manual-entry errors going forward.

Reuters, which reported the figures Tuesday, noted that the agency administers benefits for tens of millions of older Americans and people with disabilities.

President Donald Trump vowed to attack fraud and waste in the system after returning to office.

Bisignano, who also leads the IRS, has described the work as reconciling the agency’s Numident master file.

Records once showed numberholders who appeared to be “150 or 160 years old,” he said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun, adding that such entries “create vulnerabilities.”

The cleanup follows the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) move in March 2025 to mark roughly 3.2 million numberholders aged 120 and older as deceased.

DOGE Marks 3.2 Million Social Security Accounts 120 Years and Older as ‘Deceased’

Democrats have challenged the administration’s handling of the death files.

A former SSA employee told Congress the agency was pressured to assign death dates to living people, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wrote Bisignano demanding answers.

Social Security tried to assign fake death dates to 2.7M people: Whistleblower

SSA denied adding 2.7 million names to its Death Master File.

A federal judge separately blocked the administration’s SAVE citizenship database earlier this year.

READ MORE:

President Trump Announces MASSIVE Social Security Cleanup — 275,000 Illegal Aliens Removed, Plus 12.4 Million Dead People Over 120 Years Wiped from Database

The Social Security Fairness Act: A $200 Billion Boondoggle

President Trump Announces Nearly 300,000 Illegal Aliens Removed from Social Security Rolls, Historic Purge Will Save Taxpayers Billions While Protecting Seniors’ Benefits

ELON MUSK DELETES 7 MILLION “IMMORTALS” FROM SOCIAL SECURITY – BUREAUCRATS SCREAM, DOGE DOESN’T FLINCH!

BOTTOMLINE

Social Security Administration (SSA) stated that, since the start of the Trump administration, it has corrected nearly 15% of all active Social Security Numbers (SSNs).

This covers records associated with approximately 330 million U.S. citizens and nearly 390 million total records.

The agency described it as the most comprehensive SSN record cleanup in its 91-year history.

Key actions reported by SSA

Added 17 million dates of death to records that previously lacked them, using internal SSA systems and Department of State data.

Updated approximately 25 million records that were missing citizenship information, using data from the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) service.

Is currently correcting an additional 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship status.

Implemented stronger internal controls to reduce future errors from manual data entry.

Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said the SSN database functions as “our country’s books and records,” and that accurate records help prevent fraud across federal programs and support proper benefits administration.

The SSA noted that these records are used by federal and state agencies to validate identities and reduce improper payments.

The SSA’s October 20 release does not address specific fraud savings amounts, the number of improper payments reversed, or those prior disputes.

The announcement indicates that routine benefit payments and the cost-of-living adjustment are not being interrupted by the cleanup.

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