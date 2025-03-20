By Jim Hᴏft

March 20, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered the release of approximately 1,123 PDF files of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, fulfilling a long-standing promise to declassify all remaining records.

These files, part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection, are accessible online at the National Archives (JFK Release 2025) or in person at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland.

Internet sleuths and researchers have been combing through these files, uncovering what they believe are significant revelations.

Below are some highlights found online (some of which were previously known):

Lee Harvey Oswald was reportedly considered a “poor shot” during his target practice in the USSR.

JFK Files Reveal Lee Harvey Oswald Was a Spy, Tried Twice to Obtain USSR Visa from Mexico City

CIA Memo from September 24, 1963, Confirms Lee Harvey Oswald Was Under Surveillance by CIA, 59 Days Before JFK Assassination

Gary Underhill claimed the CIA was responsible for JFK’s assassination—then he was later found dead in what was ruled a “suicide.”

A man named Sergy Czornonoh allegedly had knowledge that Oswald would be killed after assassinating Kennedy and that Martin Luther King Jr. would also be assassinated. He also knew in advance that Kennedy would be killed in Dallas.

Jack Ruby claimed that his decision to kill Oswald was influenced by his Jewish identity.

Mere hours after Jack Ruby shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover urgently called for a swift public report to prevent conspiracy theories from gaining traction.

Lee Harvey Oswald was allegedly under the direction of KGB officer Kostikov, reportedly linked to Department V.

J. Edgar Hoover was asked whether Lee Harvey Oswald was an FBI agent and if there was a conspiracy to assassinate JFK.

A letter addressed to then-Senator Joe Biden accused him of being a “traitor”. The letter was signed “John F. Kennedy Jr.”

The CIA was intercepting U.S. postal service mail sent to the USSR and had 300 CIA members indexing a quarter-million names.

An interview with FBI Assistant Director Alan Belmont on May 6, 1964, includes questions about Ruby and Oswald’s connections on page 27, but many pages are missing, with the interview supposedly extending to page 473.

A man claiming to be a Polish driver for a Russian vehicle, warning of Soviet plans to pay someone in the U.S. to assassinate the president.

Newly released JFK assassination records expose a failed 1955 CIA surveillance operation in Havana.

CIA memo reveals that agency officers claimed they couldn’t recall Watergate burglar James McCord’s involvement in Cuban operations.

JFK files reveal CIA’s extensive global operations, listing 34 secret field bases across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America

JFK sought to dismantle the CIA’s independent authority.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

