By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 11, 2026

The real President Trump is a patriot who reveres the military and would never disrespect fallen warriors by wearing a ballcap to a solemn transfer ceremony, a White Hat source said of POTUS’ fashion faux pas at Dover Air Force Base Saturday afternoon.

The source, a career officer with the 82nd Airborne Division, believes that the actual President Trump has been kidnapped or killed and that Deep State-engineered body doubles or clones are being deployed by malign actors to tarnish President Trump’s legacy.

President Trump’s attire made headline news. Liberals and even a few MAGA influencers criticized President Trump’s lack of decorum, calling it utterly disrespectful, especially as POTUS was seen glancing at his watch during the ceremony.

FOX News was caught deceiving viewers; instead of broadcasting footage of President Trump sporting a White “USA” baseball cap, they aired old footage of a 2025 transfer ceremony. Only after being called out did Fox News apologize for the “mistake.”

Our source represents a growing contingent of White Hats who cite “inexplicable irregularities” as reasons for suspecting that the Deep State has either compromised or replaced the president.

“He’s attended countless memorials, Gold Star family events, and veteran rallies without ever donning casual headwear. To wear a baseball cap at such a sacred moment? That’s not just poor taste; it’s a deliberate denigration of the dead. The Deep State is mocking us, using a clone or actor to erode President Trump’s image as the ultimate defender of American values.”

And, as reported previously, some White Hats are miffed at President Trump’s sudden transformation from a president of peace—no more foreign wars!—to a shameless regime toppler.

“Venezuela, Iran, talk of Cuba? Canada? Greenland? Who’s next? Even if he’s talking smack, this isn’t the President Trump we know. He’s changed radically, and you’ve got to be blind not to see it,” our source said.

He also claimed to have seen a video of the Dover ceremony by a Stars & Stripes reporter that the paper has not made public.

He says the impostor’s gait was slightly off, lacking President Trump’s characteristic confident stride, and his handshake with grieving family members appeared rehearsed, devoid of the genuine empathy President Trump is known for.

Clarifying that he speaks for only a minority of White Hats, he emphasized that those subscribing to the imposter theory see smoking guns everywhere: anomalous bruises (a sign of a clone nearing the end of its lifespan) appearing on President Trump’s hands and neck; meandering speeches that aimlessly stray from one topic to another; his apparent adulation for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani; his capitulation to Israel; and his insistence that he alone has the authority to define MAGA.

“Some of us—we don’t know whose orders we’re following anymore,” he said, adding that he and fellow imposter theorists have brought their concerns before General Smith and the White Hat council.

General Smith, he added, summarily dismissed the idea, allegedly saying that the convoluted theory was impracticable; for it to succeed, everyone in President Trump’s orbit–Steven Miller, Suzie Wiles, JD Vance, Karoline Leavitt, Melania, Don Jr., and Eric Trump, the people who see POTUS daily, would have to be complicit in the scheme.

“Gen. Smith insists it’s all part of Trump’s master plan, but we’re seeing a plan to undermine the country that’ll hand control of it back to the Democrats,” our source said. “I hope we’re wrong, but if we’re right, we must unmask or expose the imposter.”

UPDATE:

General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the United States of the US Marine Corps and leader of the White Hat alliance, has rejected a “patently absurd” theory circulating among some of his allies that the Deep State has replaced President Trump with a clone or body double, a source in the general’s office told RRN this morning.

“President Trump has fought for this country like no one else—blood, sweat, tears, and he’ll keep fighting until every last globalist and Deep Stater is in jail or dead,” Smith said, according to his adjunct.

