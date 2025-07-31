By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

July 31, 2025

Soros-funded Media Matters for America (MMFA) is filing for bankruptcy as the explosive Pizzagate scandal blows wide open, drowning the far-left hate site in crippling debt from government probes, Elon Musk’s lawsuits, and fleeing donors, according to The New York Times.

Under Siege from President Trump and Musk, a Top Liberal Group Falls into Crisis

Scrambling to pay legal fees, Media Matters has dialed back its criticism, trimmed its staff and contemplated closing entirely.

This collapse exposes the organization’s ties to elite pedophile networks, long shielded by George Soros’ influence, now unraveling amid revelations of child exploitation cover-ups.

For those unfamiliar with MMFA, the group masquerades as a non-profit journalism watchdog, but critics argue it’s a propaganda machine dedicated to silencing conservative voices and protecting Deep State secrets.

As legal battles mount and funding evaporates, the bankruptcy filing marks a stunning downfall, potentially revealing more damning evidence about its role in suppressing Pizzagate truths while advancing Soros’ globalist agenda.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

The organization’s entire mission is to put conservative websites, personalities, and talk shows out of business. They have been highly successful over the years.

Media Matters has devoted time and energy attacking The Gateway Pundit for over a decade now.

In fact, Media Matters wrote over 1,000 hit pieces smearing The Gateway Pundit over the years.

Media Matters was also successful in blocking our content from Twitter-X and Facebook.

Now the President of Media Matters is making appearances on the far left channels and whining about how the attacks against his company is pushing them to bankruptcy.

This is truly rich coming from the president of the largest far left organization that’s only goal is to rid the public square of conservative voices.

What makes matters worse for Media Matters is that the far left law firm Elias law, led by infamous leftist hack Marc Elias, has fleeced them with millions in legal fees. Media Matters. This means the organization could face bankruptcy.

We are not sorry to see this horrible organization go under. What awful people.

Here is Media Matters President Angelo Carusone whining about the injustice of President Trump kneecapping the liberal fake news media outlets.

WATCH: Gunther Eagleman™ on X: "🚨STAGE 5 TDS ALERT: The President of Media Matters is on MSDNC melting down over Trump and how he has completely kneecapped the liberal media outlets: "We're at the beginning stages of a massive transformation of of, uh, and a closure of and a reduction in civic spaces." "You https://t.co/2nujVqUZNs" / X

BOTTOMLINE

The claim that Media Matters for America is "imploding" due to lawsuits and layoffs stems particularly in response to legal actions initiated by Elon Musk and Republican state attorneys general.

Here’s a breakdown of the situation based on available information:

In May 2024, Media Matters laid off around a dozen staffers, citing financial strain from a "legal assault on multiple fronts," including a defamation lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X Corp in November 2023.

The lawsuit accused Media Matters of fabricating a report claiming that ads from major brands appeared alongside pro-Nazi content on X, allegedly to drive advertisers away.

Media Matters denied these claims, asserting their reporting was accurate and protected by the First Amendment.

Additional pressure came from investigations by Texas and Missouri AGs, Ken Paxton and Andrew Bailey, who probed Media Matters for potential fraud related to the same report.

These legal battles have reportedly cost Media Matters over $15 million in legal fees over 20 months, straining its finances despite raising nearly $250 million since 2003.

A July 2025 New York Times article reported that Media Matters has scaled back its operations, reduced staff, and even considered closing entirely due to these pressures.

The organization has struggled to maintain donor confidence, and internal documents suggest a workplace grappling with low morale and security concerns.

However, Media Matters has stated it has "no plans to close" and is attempting to remain sustainable.

Critics, including conservative commentators, frame this as a "collapse," pointing to the layoffs and legal costs as evidence of Media Matters’ demise.

For instance, a YouTube video titled "Media Matters IMPLODES" claims the group is in crisis due to Musk’s $15 million lawsuit and a Federal Trade Commission investigation, though the FTC probe remains unconfirmed publicly.

On the other hand, Media Matters and its supporters argue these lawsuits are frivolous, designed to intimidate and silence critics, with legal experts calling Musk’s case "gloriously stupid" and unlikely to succeed due to First Amendment protections.

Federal judges have issued injunctions against the Texas and Missouri investigations, citing violations of Media Matters’ free speech rights.

Media Matters is under significant financial and legal pressure, exacerbated by a broader media landscape crisis where outlets like the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post have also faced layoffs.

However, the organization continues to operate and defend itself in court, with no definitive evidence it has shuttered.

The narrative of "implosion" appears amplified by ideological opponents, while Media Matters frames itself as a target of billionaires like Musk aiming to suppress critical reporting.

For a balanced view, consider that Media Matters’ challenges are real but not unique in the current media environment, and the outcome of its legal battles remains uncertain.

READ MORE:

Self-professed Nazi War Criminal George Soros Funds Over 200 US Organizations to Overthrow America and President Donald Trump

Fake Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, Hillary Clinton Doppelganger, and Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

Exposed: ‘No Kings’ Protestors Admit Soros NGOs Paying $200/Day—Plus Bricks and Molotov Cocktails

24 Of The Nastiest Characters And Locations Involved In Pizzagate, All Connected To Washington, D.C.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.