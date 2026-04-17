By Georgie English

April 18, 2026

A SPACE scientist in the US has been found dead after she warned “my life is in danger” in the latest mysterious case.

Eleven people working close to US space programmes have now died or gone missing recently with President Donald Trump now vowing to uncover the truth.

INTO THIN AIR

Retired Air Force General with ‘UFO Ties’ Mysteriously Vanishes Just Months after Former Colleague Disappears

Retired US Major General William Neil McCasland, and former colleague and Aerojet Rocketdyne material scientist Monica Reza.

The latest person to be identified is Amy Eskridge, 34, who allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022. Facebook

President Donald Trump says he will aim to provide answers ‘in the next week and a half’ after he left a top-secret meeting on the topic. Getty

The US president says he will aim to provide answers “in the next week and a half” after he left a top secret meeting on the topic.

Among the 11 people includes powerful space researchers from retired Air Force major generals to workers who helped deflect asteroids from hitting Earth.

NASA, Los Alamos, MIT and Caltech employees are all among the mystery cases.

The latest person to be identified is Amy Eskridge, 34, who allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022.

Before her death Amy was investigating and helping to develop anti-gravity technology.

Public details of an official investigation into her suicide have never been released – sparking questions over why she took her own life.

Conspiracy theories around her death have ramped up in recent days after an unearthed interview saw her voice grave concerns over the consequences of her job.

Amy’s dad, Richard, was a retired NASA engineer and the pair founded The Institute for Exotic Science.

The company was a “public-facing persona to disclose anti-gravity technology” – unassociated with NASA.

She says in the 2020 interview: “If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off.

“If you stick your neck out in private they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed and it won’t even make the news. That’s why the institute exists.”

Before her death, Eskridge also contacted retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn for help investigating harassment claims.

She claimed she was the victim of intimidation tactics including physical attacks involving “energy weapons”, according to Milburn.

A public hearing in the months after her death also saw journalist Michael Shellenberger testify that Eskridge was “murdered by a private aerospace company”.

Eskridge was the first of five prominent researchers to die in the past four years.

MIT professor of physics Nuno Loureiro, 47, shot dead in his own home in Brookline, Massachusetts. MIT Nuclear Science and Engineering

Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was also gunned down in an unprovoked attack at his home in California on February 16, 2026. Caltech

Jason Thomas, a pharmaceutical researcher testing cancer treatments at Novartis, died after being found face down in a lake in March. Wakefield Police Department

The most publicised death saw MIT professor of physics Nuno Loureiro, 47, shot dead in his own home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

He was assassinated on December 15, 2025 as officials pinned the blame on gunman Claudio Neves Valente, a former classmate from Portugal.

Valente was also accused of carrying out a shooting at Brown University just two days earlier.

Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was also gunned down in an unprovoked attack at his home in California on February 16, 2026.

Jason Thomas, a pharmaceutical researcher testing cancer treatments at Novartis, died after being found face down in a lake in March.

He had been missing for three months with local police in Massachusetts saying his death was not the result of foul play.

Details about the two other scientific deaths remain murky.

NASA scientists Michael David Hicks and Frank Maiwald both died from unknown circumstances.

The pair worked at the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Lab in California with Maiwald, 61, being the lead researcher on a breakthrough project around detecting clear signs of life on other worlds.

Months before his passing, Hicks, aged 59, also died just after leaving NASA’s DART Project which tested if humans could deflect dangerous asteroids away from Earth’s path.

The most high-profile person to mysteriously go missing is retired Air Force general William Neil McCasland, 68. USAF

McCasland’s former colleague and Aerojet Rocketdyne material scientist Monica Reza, 60, went missing in June 2025 after also going on a hike. Facebook/Help Find Monica Reza in the Angeles National Forest

Several other space scientists remain missing across the US and are feared dead.

The most high-profile is retired Air Force general William Neil McCasland, 68.

He vanished during a New Mexico hike on February 27, 2026, with sources close to McCasland saying he was a “gatekeeper and participant” in the UFO community, the New York Post reports.

Despite extensive searches – aided by drones, helicopters, ground crews and K-9 Units – McCasland has never been found.

McCasland was described as “a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States head” by investigative journalist Ross Coulthart.

His former colleague and Aerojet Rocketdyne material scientist Monica Reza, 60, went missing in June 2025 after also going on a hike.

The pair had worked together on a rocket project overseen by McCasland years earlier.

President Trump’s Full Statement on Alien Files

The White House first spoke about the mystery deaths at the start of the week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt promised: “We’ll get you an answer.

“If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government, administration would deem work worth looking into.”

President Trump added on Thursday: “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half.

“Pretty serious stuff … hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it. Some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it over the next short period.”

It comes after President Trump said he will direct US agencies, including the defense department, to “begin the process of identifying and releasing” government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life earlier this year.

It remains unclear exactly when the first batch of documents may be released.

Anthony Chavez, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory worker, went missing last May. Facebook

NASA scientist Michael David Hicks died from unknown circumstancesCredit: Unknown

BREAKING NEWS:

McCasland, missing since February 27, is actually sitting in a military stockade for allegedly planning to defect to North Korea, of all places, with an SD card chock full of classified intelligence.

McCasland, “had reached out to several foreign intelligence agencies—Russia’s FSB, the Ukrainian 5th Floor, China’s Ministry of State Security. He wanted amnesty and a promise of non-extradition.

He was willing to give them some very secret shit. China and Russia said fuck no, and then McCasland sent encrypted messages to North Korea’s Ministry of State Security, and, yeah, they wanted to see him.

Weirdly, Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Trump to tell him a traitor was trying to sell sensitive info for citizenship.”

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: Missing Nuclear Official Becomes TENTH Person Tied to Dark Pattern Surrounding US Secrets.

JAG Arrests Obama’s Secretary of Energy Who Sold US Nuclear Secrets to China

Rocket Scientist with Ties to Missing Air Force General Associated with UFOs Disappeared Under Eerily Similar Circumstances

America’s nuclear missile bases have been alien targets since the 1960s, military insider claims

BOTTOMLINE

Media outlets are now framing Amy Eskridge’s 2022 death as the 11th in a broader pattern of deaths or disappearances involving people tied to U.S. space, nuclear, aerospace, or advanced research programs.

The “wave” primarily involves ~8–10 more recent cases of shootings/homicides and disappearances (roughly 2024–early 2026), including:

MIT physicist Nuno Loureiro (shot dead Dec. 2025, shooter arrested); Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair (shot dead Feb. 2026).

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab engineers Frank Maiwald and Michael David Hicks (causes unclear); pharmaceutical researcher Jason Thomas.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland (vanished hiking Feb. 2026; had UFO program ties); aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza; Los Alamos-linked Anthony Chavez and Steven Garcia; others.

Some cases have clear explanations (arrests, natural causes, or non-suspicious rulings), while others remain open. This ties into broader President Trump statements on reviewing UAP/UFO-related files.

The White House is actively probing the recent incidents for any national-security links (espionage, etc.).

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