By Alex Nitzberg

October 20, 2026

Elon Musk has pledged to give every child in America one share of SpaceX next year, signaling that the planned giveaway could be the first of several.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” he wrote in a Monday post on X.

The pledge followed an exchange with artificial intelligence company Anthropic over its plans to dedicate a portion of its equity to public benefit initiatives.

On Sunday, Musk urged Anthropic to distribute shares directly to the public after the company outlined its plans for the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund.

“We’re committing a portion of Anthropic’s shares to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new wholly owned entity dedicated entirely to the public benefit. It will start off with 5% of our shares. For every 50% increase in the company’s value over a set baseline, we can contribute up to an extra 2%, subject to our board’s discretion. In total, this means that roughly 20% of Anthropic’s shares are committed to the public good,” Anthropic noted in a Sunday post on X.

Investing in the public benefit \ Anthropic

“Our co-founders have already pledged to donate 80% of their equity, and around half our employees are donating a portion of their equity as part of a donation matching program we’ve run since our founding,” the company added.

Responding to Anthropic's announcement, Musk wrote, "I recommend giving the shares directly to the public."

He then indicated that he intended to follow that approach himself.

“This is what I will be doing,” he added in another post.

Musk followed up Monday with his pledge to distribute SpaceX shares to American children, although he did not provide details about how the proposed giveaway would work.

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BOTTOMLINE

Elon Musk publicly pledged on X to give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America next year (2027), calling it “the first of many.”

Musk owns a large stake (reported around 6.4 billion shares as of mid-2026 filings, including through trusts and options).

Giving one share to each of roughly 72–73 million U.S. children under 18 would total about $10.5–10.7 billion at the then-prevailing share price of around $146.

The post came shortly after Anthropic announced it would allocate a portion of its shares (starting at 5%, potentially more) to a “Public Benefit Fund.”

Musk replied that he recommended giving shares directly to the public and indicated he would do the same, followed by the kids’ pledge.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband had already pledged one share each to the Trump Accounts of more than 2 million children (mainly ages 11–17 in lower-income areas).

Other donors, including the Dells, have also contributed to the program. President Trump publicly thanked Musk for the pledge and confirmed the Trump Accounts channel.

In short, the giveaway pledge is real and widely reported, framed as the start of broader direct share distributions, with Trump Accounts as the practical vehicle based on available reporting.

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