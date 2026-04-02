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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
4d

Gee, we might consider hanging biden and possibly what's-that-black-prez's name? for allowing/permitting how many millions(?) of undocumented, illegal aliens to enter our country over a 12-year period and help themselves to our children. Those two men? are responsible and need to be held accountable for this atrocity - I know, they're both actually the real atrocities themselves.

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KT's avatar
KT
4d

Kidnapped by the Epstein Files most likely.

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