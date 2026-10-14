By American Media Group

October 14, 2026

🚨 Who holds global POWER? A researcher’s 1998 talk presents a controversial theory connecting 13 family bloodlines to global power.

The article explores its claims about finance, food, healthcare, surveillance and war, concluding with a call for individual sovereignty.

The world we inhabit is rarely as it appears on the surface.

While we are taught history through the lens of nations, treaties, and public figures, there exists a parallel narrative that suggests a much deeper, more structured reality.

In a provocative talk recorded in 1998, a researcher—who was later sentenced to a lengthy term in federal prison—laid out a chilling map of global power.

He argued that the movers and shakers of the world are not the elected officials we see on television, but a series of interconnected bloodlines that have managed the systems of money, food, and war for centuries.

If even a fraction of this research is accurate, the world looks fundamentally different from the one described in textbooks.

This perspective suggests that the systems we rely on—from the banks that hold our money to the media that shapes our opinions—are part of a coordinated effort by an elite hierarchy to maintain control and profit across generations.

THE 13 BLOODLINES: THE ARCHITECTS OF GLOBAL SYSTEMS

At the core of this theory is the existence of 13 specific family bloodlines.

These names are not chosen at random; they represent dynasties that have sat at the helm of banking, politics, and industry for hundreds of years.

While some names are synonymous with extreme wealth, others remain intentionally obscured from public view.

According to the research, the top 13 families include:

Astor: Famous for Manhattan real estate and long-term land ownership.

Bundy: A family with deep ties to the CIA and the Manhattan Project.

Collins: A family that maintains a low public profile, which is said to be by design.

DuPont: The architects of the American gunpowder and chemical industries.

Freeman: A lineage involved in high-level advisory and intelligence.

Kennedy: A name synonymous with American political power and tragedy.

Lee: Alleged to control significant financial infrastructure in East Asia.

Onassis: The controllers of massive shipping fleets and global trade routes.

Rockefeller: The family that monopolized American oil and now influences global health and agriculture.

Rothschild: The founders of the first international banking network.

Russell: Connected to the opium trade and the founding of elite academic societies like Yale’s Skull and Bones.

Van Duyn: A family deeply embedded in the structures of governance.

The Merovingians: A royal lineage that includes the British Royal Family.

These families are not merely wealthy; they are described as believing they possess a “divine” right to rule. By placing family members in different sectors—one in banking, one in media, one in chemicals—they create a web of interconnected interests that are managed through private holding companies, making their collective influence nearly invisible to the casual observer.



THE PYRAMID OF CONTROL: HOW THE WORLD IS MANAGED

The research describes a “pyramid of councils” that sits above the public layer of governance.

As you move higher up the pyramid, the number of people decreases while the level of secrecy increases.

At the base, we see the Fortune 500 companies—multinational corporations that manage the technology, healthcare, and energy sectors.

However, above them sit special committees: the Council of 13, the Committee of 300, and the Grand Druid Council.

THE ROLE OF INVESTMENT FUNDS

Today, we see the fingerprints of this structure in the “Big Three” investment firms: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

These companies are major shareholders in nearly every major corporation, from Apple and Microsoft to JP Morgan and Exxon.

This consolidation of ownership means that even though we see thousands of brands, the underlying capital is often managed by the same few entities, creating a unified operating layer for global systems.

THE RESEARCH AND POLICY PIPELINE

A critical component of this control is the manipulation of science and public opinion.

The researcher argues that decisions are made at the highest levels and then passed down to “Policy Planning Groups” like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Brookings Institution, and the Trilateral Commission.

These groups then fund research through institutes like the RAND Corporation or Stanford Research Institute.

The result is a self-fulfilling prophecy: a government or foundation identifies a “problem,” funds the research to find a “solution,” and after years of study, the experts produce a conclusion that perfectly aligns with the interests of the original funders.

The media then broadcasts these findings as objective truth, and the public accepts the outcome because it carries the weight of scientific authority.

THE MONOPOLY ON HUMAN ESSENTIALS: MONEY, FOOD, AND HEALTH

To control a population, one must control the resources necessary for survival.

The transcript outlines three primary sectors where this elite control is most prevalent.

THE FRACTIONAL RESERVE BANKING SYSTEM

Most people believe the Federal Reserve is a government agency.

In reality, it is a hybrid institution with private shareholders.

The researcher points out that when the IRS collects taxes, a significant portion goes directly to the Federal Reserve to pay interest on the national debt.

By controlling the money supply and interest rates, this private institution effectively holds more power than the elected government, which must borrow from it to function.

THE GLOBAL FOOD SUPPLY

Food is perhaps the ultimate tool of control.

Today, four companies (ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus) control over 50% of the global trade in grain.

This concentration of power allows a handful of executives to influence global prices and the distribution of the world’s most basic staples.

When a few private entities control the food supply, they hold the power to decide who eats and at what cost.

THE MEDICAL MONOPOLY

The healthcare industry is described as a closed loop.

The pharmaceutical industry funds the majority of clinical trials, meaning the “science” behind medicine is often dictated by those who profit from the treatments.

The researcher claims that doctors are controlled through their training and licensing, while any practitioner who deviates from the “medical monopoly” is often marginalized or destroyed.

SURVEILLANCE AND THE “BEAST” SYSTEM

Long before the revelations of Edward Snowden, this 1998 talk warned of a global tracking system designed to monitor people “from the cradle to the grave.”

The researcher spoke of computers tracking every ATM transaction and every electronic communication.

With the advent of smartphones, the removal of physical cash, and the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), this vision of total surveillance is closer than ever.

A CBDC creates a digital trail for every single cent spent, giving central authorities the power to monitor, and potentially restrict, individual spending habits in real time.

THE LUCRATIVE BUSINESS OF WAR

Perhaps the most distressing claim is that war is not a result of ideological conflict, but a structured business model designed to generate profit and social change.

The researcher provides historical examples, such as the Trading with the Enemy Act, which allegedly allowed elite interests to trade with both the Allies and the Axis powers during World War II.

Specifically, he points to:

In this view, the winners of war are not the nations, but the banks that finance both sides, the energy companies that supply the fuel, and the weapons manufacturers that profit from the destruction.

CONCLUSION: RECLAIMING POWER THROUGH CONSCIOUSNESS

If these systems are as vast and entrenched as the research suggests, the logical question is: What can the individual do?

The answer lies not in violent revolution, but in a withdrawal of support.

The power of these elite structures depends on our participation.

They need us to buy their products, watch their media, and use their financial systems.

As noted in the conclusion of the transcript, every dollar spent is a vote.

By choosing to buy local, seeking transparent companies, questioning mainstream narratives, and reducing dependency on digital surveillance tools, the individual begins to reclaim their sovereignty.

The antidote to a system of distraction and dependency is presence and consciousness.

The more we understand the structures that govern our reality, the less power they have to manipulate us from the shadows.

The ultimate power resides not in the hands of the 13 families, but in the collective awareness of a population that refuses to be treated like cattle.

READ MORE:

The Rothschild Deep State Cabal Is Imploding

The Black Nobility Jesuit Order: Founders of Fascism, Freemasonry, Illuminati, The Vatican & Zionism

World’s True Rulers: How Freemasons Use Ancient Symbols to Control Media, Manipulate Economies, and Engineer Wars!

WATCH! FREEMASONRY EXPOSED AS NEVER BEFORE & HIDDEN POWER REVEALED

BOTTOMLINE

Fritz Springmeier (born Viktor E. Schoof, 1955) popularized the “13 elite/Illuminati bloodlines” claim in his self-published writings (mainly 1991–1995), later compiled as Bloodlines of the Illuminati (around 1998).

Springmeier asserted that 13 hereditary bloodlines secretly dominate global finance, politics, media, and culture through occult practices, intermarriage, banking control, and other means, working toward a New World Order.

The number 13 was framed as a satanic mockery of biblical motifs (12 tribes of Israel plus a counterfeit “House of David” line tied to claims about Jesus having descendants).

Common names in his list and later retellings include Astor, Bundy, Collins, DuPont, Freeman, Kennedy, Li, Onassis, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Russell, Van Duyn, and a Merovingian/“Satanic House of David” line (exact lists vary slightly across versions).

These claims mix real historically wealthy or influential families with extensive speculation about satanic rituals, mind control (including alleged “Project Monarch”), and hidden control of events.

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