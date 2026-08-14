By Elizabeth Weibel

August 14, 2026

The Trump administration’s State Department announced that it had created a task force that is working to end birth tourism and is also working to ensure that migrants with nonimmigrant visas are being used “for their lawful and intended purposes.”

In a press release on Wednesday, the State Department explained that the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force is reviewing “the activities of visa holders worldwide to identify instances of birth tourism, take action to revoke visas of those who engage in or facilitate it,” and is also working to “dismantle the networks that profit from this abuse.”

State Department Establishes Task Force to End Birth Tourism

Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State is using all available tools to defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship, ensure nonimmigrant visas are used only for their lawful and intended purposes, and prevent their exploitation through birth tourism.

As President Trump has made clear, citizenship is not a commodity to be acquired through the calculated exploitation of U.S. immigration laws.

The Department of State is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to combat birth tourism and protect the integrity of the U.S. immigration system.

The press release also explained that the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force is also addressing birth tourism abuse “by analyzing and connecting information held across the Department and other federal agencies.”

So far, the task force has revoked over 600 visas “from foreign nationals across the globe.”

In a post on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared that “birth tourism rings” are exploiting the laws of the United States and are helping immigrants to defraud the visa system and get U.S. citizenship.

“American citizenship is not for sale,” Rubio said. “But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America’s laws- coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain citizenship for their children.”

The announcement from the State Department comes after President Donald Trump signed two executive orders, one which explains which children of migrants “are not entitled to birthright citizenship” and another which ends birth tourism.

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported, the White House explained:

The first Executive Order non-exhaustively identifies certain categories of children of aliens who are not entitled to birthright citizenship consistent with historical exceptions to birthright citizenship recognized by the Supreme Court in Barbara.

The second Executive Order delegates presidential authorities to the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security and directs them to halt the practice of birth tourism.

In June, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision rejecting President Trump’s changes to birthright citizenship.

SCOTUS Affirms Birthright Citizenship, Rejects President Trump’s Executive Order

READ MORE:

President Trump Signs Orders That End Birth Tourism, Limit Birthright Citizenship

Investigative Journalist Peter Schweizer Exposes China’s Birth Tourism Industry, Creating an Army of U.S. Citizens Raised Under Communist Influence During Powerful Senate Testimony

President Trump’s Efforts to Reverse Birthright Citizenship May Succeed with or Without the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Thomas Says Birthright Citizenship Ruling ‘Devalues’ US Citizenship

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. State Department has created a dedicated task force targeting birth tourism. In 2025–2026, the Department formalized an interagency effort (often referred to as a “Birth Tourism Task Force” focused on identifying, preventing, and disrupting organized birth-tourism schemes.

The main goals are:

Stricter scrutiny of B-1/B-2 visitor-visa applications from high-risk countries or individuals showing clear intent to give birth in the United States solely to obtain citizenship for the child.

Closer coordination with DHS/CBP at ports of entry and with USCIS on subsequent immigration benefits.

Increased use of consular lookouts, social-media and open-source intelligence , and fraud indicators (prepaid maternity packages, “birth hotels,” coordinated travel groups, etc.).

Possible referral of facilitators, agents, and medical facilitators for criminal investigation when evidence of visa fraud, conspiracy, or commercial schemes exists.

The State Department has long had authority to refuse visas under INA § 214(b) or for willful misrepresentation; the new task force simply prioritizes and systematizes that enforcement.

Similar stepped-up efforts occurred in 2019–2020 (under the previous criminal Biden administration) and again more recently as data showed continued organized packages marketed in China, Russia, Nigeria, Turkey, and other countries.

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