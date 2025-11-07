Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
29m

And took Eldery food away. Prices are high on food and vets suffer. Not feeling proud!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture