By Baxter Dmitry

February 12, 2025

A former Pennsylvania State Police officer has come forward, accusing Governor Josh Shapiro of playing a “key role” in the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The criminal complaint, which has been blacklisted by the legacy media, alleges that Gov. Shapiro “organized, schemed, and conspired with other officials” to carry out the assassination of President Trump at his campaign rally.

According to the complaint, “In the weeks leading up to the Trump Rally, pResident Joseph R. Biden made frequent visits to Defendant Joshua Shapiro to discuss the obstacle faced by the Democratic Party. Joshua Shapiro, organized, schemed, and conspired with other officials to carry out the attempted assassination against President Donald J. Trump.”

The whistleblower claims that Shapiro was seeking to “climb the political ladder” and facilitated the assassination plot as part of a larger scheme involving various political figures and agencies.

The documents further detail that the whistleblower attempted to alert federal authorities about the crime months before the rally, with claims that their attempts were hindered by the criminal Biden Administration.

On July 13, 2024, the whistleblower asserts they contacted the U.S. Secret Service to provide a tip about the plot, but their communication was allegedly blocked by the fake Biden Administration.

A follow-up tip to Secret Service Agent John T. Donohue in mid-July reportedly led to further evidence being sent to headquarters, but the complaint was again obstructed.

The whistleblower claims that when seeking assistance from the FBI, they were directed to the FBI Philadelphia office, only to be told that the crimes did not fall within the jurisdiction of the Washington Field Office.

The FBI reportedly did not take action despite evidence being presented, and the whistleblower claims the now GITMO-detainee former FBI Director Christopher Wray conspired with the criminal Biden Administration to conceal the reports.

READ MORE:

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

The former State Police employee, who remains anonymous, went on to file formal documents on July 23, 2024, calling for attempted homicide charges against Governor Shapiro.

However, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger responded on August 22, 2024, refusing to bring charges, citing that the matter was under investigation by other agencies.

As of now, Democrat Governor Shapiro has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and remains presumed innocent.

The allegations, which have yet to be confirmed through an independent investigation, have ignited a political firestorm, with critics questioning the handling of the case by both state and federal authorities.

The whistleblower has now demanded a full investigation, pointing out that with the resignation of former FBI Director Christopher Wray, the complaint should no longer be obstructed.

The focus now shifts to whether federal agencies will move forward with an investigation into these credible claims.

READ MORE:

Disgraced FBI Director Christopher Wray Resigns — President Trump Heralds as ‘Great Day For America’

Five FBI Supervisors Go To GITMO

Six Out Of Seven Executive Assistant Directors and 25 Special Agents in Charge Out at FBI According to FBI Whistleblower

BREAKING: HUGE SCALP: President Trump Fires Head of FBI Washington Field Office David Sundberg – Cans More Than 20 Heads of FBI Field Offices

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.