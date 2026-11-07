By Sanjukta Mondal

November 7, 2026

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which cholesterol and fat gradually accumulate inside the walls of medium and large arteries, forming a sticky deposit called plaque.

As these deposits grow, they narrow the arteries, restricting the flow of oxygen-rich blood to vital tissues and organs.

Over time, this buildup can lead to ischemic heart disease (IHD) or stroke.

In a recent randomized clinical trial called FLOWPROMOTE, researchers present a strategy to reverse atherosclerosis partially.

They tested whether aggressively lowering bad cholesterol in newly diagnosed patients using cholesterol-lowering statins can shrink and reverse plaque buildup in heart arteries.

Over an 18-month treatment period, participants either took atorvastatin 40 mg daily, a standard high-dose statin, or rosuvastatin 40 mg plus ezetimibe 10 mg daily, a stronger statin combined with a medicine that blocks cholesterol absorption in the gut.

Plaque buildup in the heart’s arteries isn’t necessarily a point of no return because bringing cholesterol levels down aggressively can actually make existing plaques shrink.

With combination therapy, 90% of patients saw their plaque volume decrease, compared with 75% on standard treatment.

The findings are published in JAMA Cardiology.

Testing the Limit of Statins

Lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), also known as bad cholesterol, is a primary target of many drugs that target fat buildup in arteries.

Several clinical trials have linked every 38.6 mg/dL drop in LDL with a 22% reduction in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or atherosclerosis, and a 25%–30% reduction in coronary artery disease.

Imaging studies have shown that cholesterol-lowering treatments can shrink plaque buildup in coronary arteries.

However, these studies only reported very modest shrinkage of about 1% to 5%. So, the researchers wanted to know if this was the absolute limit of what medications could achieve, or if better strategies could produce more substantial reversal.

For FLOWPROMOTE, the researchers brought together 104 adults from Denmark with stable chest pain and significant coronary artery disease, confirmed by a coronary CT scan showing more than 50% artery narrowing and restricted blood flow.

None had previously taken statins.

The participants were randomly split into two equal groups, with one receiving intensive treatment with atorvastatin alone and the other receiving more intensive treatment with rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

To track changes in their arteries over time, all participants underwent noninvasive coronary CT angiography (CTA) at three points: before treatment began, at nine months, and again at 18 months.

Two Drugs Better than One

They found that more intensive combination therapy lowered LDL cholesterol by 65%, bringing average levels down from 127.4 mg/dL to just 42.5 mg/dL, compared with a 38% reduction with standard intensive therapy.

The cholesterol reduction was accompanied by greater plaque regression.

Total plaque volume shrank by 21.1% with combination therapy, compared with 13.6% with standard treatment.

Waterfall plots of changes in total plaque volume. Credit: JAMA Cardiology (2026). DOI: 10.1001/jamacardio.2026.4788

Waterfall plots of changes in noncalcified plaque volume at 18 months. Credit: JAMA Cardiology (2026). DOI: 10.1001/jamacardio.2026.4788

The difference was even greater for noncalcified plaque, the softer, fat-rich deposits more prone to rupture, which shrank by 28.2% versus 20%.

Noncalcified plaque regressed in 51 out of 52 patients receiving combination therapy, compared with 39 people on standard treatment.

Calcified plaque volume, however, increased modestly in both groups, which indicated plaque stabilization, where dangerous soft-core lipids are depleted and replaced by stable calcium deposits.

The results show that existing artery plaque is not necessarily permanent and can be reversed with aggressive cholesterol-lowering treatment, but only further investigation can tell whether the greater reduction translates into fewer cardiovascular events.

BOTTOMLINE

A recent analysis of the FLOWPROMOTE trial shows that more intensive LDL-cholesterol lowering produces greater regression of coronary artery plaque.⁠

The prespecified secondary imaging analysis, published in JAMA Cardiology (October 30, 2026), involved 104 statin-naive Danish adults (mean age 64 years, 79% male) with newly diagnosed stable coronary artery disease.

Participants had >50% stenosis and CT-derived fractional flow reserve ≤0.80. They were randomized to:⁠

Intensive therapy : atorvastatin 40 mg daily

More intensive therapy: rosuvastatin 40 mg + ezetimibe 10 mg daily

Plaque was measured across the entire coronary tree with coronary CT angiography at baseline, 9 months, and 18 months.

Calcified plaque volume increased similarly in both groups (consistent with plaque stabilization as soft, lipid-rich material is reduced and calcium increases).⁠

Lower achieved LDL-C levels were linearly associated with greater reductions in both total and noncalcified plaque.

The between-group differences in total and noncalcified plaque volume were statistically significant (P = 0.02).⁠

Prior intravascular ultrasound studies had shown only modest plaque regression (often 1–5%).

This trial is notable for starting treatment in statin-naive patients, using noninvasive CT to assess the whole coronary tree, and achieving very low LDL-C (~42.5 mg/dL).

The authors conclude that coronary atherosclerosis is at least partially reversible with intensive lipid lowering and that the findings support very low LDL-C targets.

These are imaging endpoints in a relatively small trial.

Whether the extra plaque regression translates into fewer heart attacks, strokes, or deaths has not yet been demonstrated in this study.

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