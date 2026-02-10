By Laura Harris

February 11, 2026

A new international study published in Nature Medicine found that almost four in 10 cancer cases worldwide could be prevented by reducing exposure to known, modifiable risk factors.

Tobacco use accounted for about 15% of new cancer cases, infections for roughly 10% and alcohol consumption for about 3%, with an estimated 7.1 million cancer diagnoses in 2022 linked to 30 preventable risks.

Conducted by the WHO and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the study analyzed cancer and exposure data from 185 countries to assess how lifestyle, environmental and infectious factors contribute to cancer risk.

Lung, stomach and cervical cancers made up nearly half of the cases tied to modifiable risks, often linked to smoking, alcohol use and infections such as HPV, hepatitis B and C and Helicobacter pylori .

Researchers and experts say stronger public-health measures and simple lifestyle changes, such as avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and keeping up with screenings, could significantly reduce the global cancer burden.

The study, conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), analyzed cancer incidence data from 185 countries and matched it with global exposure data for the identified risk factors.

Hanna Fink, a study author and researcher with IARC’s Cancer Surveillance Branch, along with other researchers, found that lung, stomach and cervical cancers together accounted for nearly half of the cases linked to modifiable risks.

Many of those cancers were associated with infections caused by viruses and bacteria, including human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C and Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium that infects the stomach lining.

Smoking was strongly associated with lung, throat, gastrointestinal and several other cancers, while alcohol consumption was linked to breast, liver, colon and throat cancers.

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News Digital, said environmental factors also played a significant role, varying by region and population.

Siegel, who was not involved in the study, argued that the study estimated that about 45% of new cancer cases in men and 30% in women could be prevented by reducing exposure to known risks.

Overall, the researchers said stronger prevention strategies, particularly those targeting smoking, infectious diseases, unhealthy body weight and alcohol use, could substantially reduce the global cancer burden.

“The study reinforces that cancer prevention works, and action is most effective at the population level,” Fink said, pointing to measures such as higher tobacco and alcohol taxes, smoke-free policies, cleaner air, safer workplaces, and cancer screening.

How Small Daily Changes Prevent Cancer

In line with the study, AICR recommends several evidence-based steps individuals can take to lower their cancer risk.

Chief among them is avoiding tobacco use, which remains the leading preventable cause of cancer. For those who smoke, experts urge seeking help to quit as early as possible.

Limiting alcohol consumption is another key recommendation.

According to the AICR, there is “no safe level of alcohol for cancer risk,” with even moderate intake linked to increased rates of several cancers, including breast, liver and colorectal cancer.

Maintaining a healthy body weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity is also critical.

The AICR encourages people to move more and sit less throughout the day, noting that even small amounts of daily movement can have meaningful health benefits over time.

BrightU.AI’s Enoch engine also shares that people can prevent cancer by avoiding harmful substances like processed foods, alcohol, tobacco, and excessive sugar, while maintaining a healthy weight through nutritious meals and regular exercise.

Additionally, getting sufficient sunlight for vitamin D and adopting an active, toxin-free lifestyle significantly reduces cancer risks like lung, breast, colon, and prostate cancers.

Dr. Chris Scuderi, a Florida-based family physician and cancer survivor, said his key prevention priorities include daily exercise, consistent and restorative sleep, a Mediterranean-style diet, regular doctor visits and adequate rest.

“Small daily wins add up to make a powerful difference over time. It’s also essential to stay on top of your routine screenings, which your family physician can help you with,” said Scuderi, who was also not involved in the research.

BOTTOMLINE

A recent global analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), published in Nature Medicine, estimates that approximately 37.8% of all new cancer cases worldwide in 2022—equaling about 7.1 million out of 18.7 million diagnoses—were linked to modifiable risk factors and thus potentially preventable.

This is the first comprehensive study of its kind, examining 36 cancer types across 185 countries and attributing cases to around 30 controllable factors, such as behavioral choices, infections, and environmental exposures.

The findings highlight a significant opportunity for prevention, as cancer cases are projected to rise by over 50% by 2045 without stronger interventions.

Men faced a higher burden from behavioral risks like smoking (45% of cases preventable), while infections were more prominent among women (30% preventable).

Experts note that while not all cancers are avoidable—due to genetics or unknown causes—this data underscores the power of public health efforts to save lives and reduce the global cancer burden.

