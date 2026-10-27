Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
11h

Throughout my life I have eaten quite often late night. And no such symptoms..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture