By Coco Somers

October 27, 2026

A new study has found that eating late at night is linked to a higher risk of developing fatty liver disease and cirrhosis.

Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University collaborated with counterparts from Massachusetts General Hospital for the analysis, according to a NaturalHealth365 piece about the study.

The analysis examined data from nearly 200,000 adults participating in three long-running American health studies.

According to the report, individuals who routinely ate after dinner or around bedtime faced a 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease compared with those who did not.

That category included fatty liver disease, which affects up to 30% of American adults, and cirrhosis, the severe scarring that represents a later stage of disease.

The work was funded by a liver research foundation, with no food or drug company involved, according to the report.

Researchers wrote that the effects of late-evening food intake on liver disease should be further studied in diverse populations, incorporating liver imaging and markers of liver disease severity.

Study Examined Eating Habits of Nearly 200,000 Adults

Participants in the three long-running health studies described their eating habits, including whether they regularly ate after dinner or around bedtime, according to the published findings.

The data set, encompassing nearly 200,000 adults, provided the basis for the association reported by the research team.

The study appeared in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, a peer-reviewed journal, after review by independent experts in the field.

According to the report, fatty liver disease often progresses for years without a single noticeable symptom, a characteristic that researchers said contributes to underdiagnosis.

Cirrhosis, described in the report as the severe scarring of later disease, represents the advanced end of the spectrum of chronic liver conditions.

The study’s authors noted that the findings warrant additional investigation across diverse populations, using imaging and severity markers to confirm the relationship.

Liver Function Follows Daily Circadian Rhythm

According to researchers, every organ in the body follows a daily rhythm, and the liver is especially sensitive to timing.

During waking hours, the liver processes nutrients, balances blood sugar and stores energy.

As bedtime approaches, the body shifts toward rest and repair rather than digestion.

When food arrives late, the liver must process calories at a time when the body handles them poorly, the researchers said.

That inefficiency can contribute to weight gain, blood sugar problems and poor liver health, according to the report.

The findings point to a simple, free step: Changing when one eats, rather than overhauling the diet.

BOTTOMLINE

A large 2026 observational study found that people who reported late-night eating (after dinner or after bedtime) had roughly 28–36% higher risks of developing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD, formerly nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) and cirrhosis, after adjusting for many other factors.

Researchers pooled data from three major U.S. prospective cohorts: the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

This covered about 199,155 participants free of baseline liver disease, followed for a median of 16 years.

The paper is a research letter published online in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology is among the first long-term analyses explicitly tying late-night eating to fatty liver disease and cirrhosis.

The liver is tightly regulated by circadian rhythms.

Eating when the internal clock promotes sleep can reduce metabolic efficiency, lower insulin sensitivity, and impair energy utilization, potentially promoting fat accumulation and liver stress.

This fits broader chrononutrition research linking nighttime eating to obesity, diabetes, and cardiometabolic issues; animal data also show the liver is particularly vulnerable to circadian misalignment.

This is an observational study showing association, not causation.

In short, the evidence points to meal timing as a potentially modifiable factor for liver health alongside overall diet and lifestyle, consistent with circadian biology.

Individual risk still depends heavily on other factors like body weight, metabolic health, alcohol, and overall diet quality.

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