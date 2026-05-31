By Morgan S. Verity

May 31, 2026

A study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia has identified a link between lower levels of unsaturated fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, and Alzheimer’s disease in women, according to researchers.

The study found that women with Alzheimer’s had significantly lower levels of these protective fats compared to healthy women of the same age.

Women account for two-thirds of the approximately 7 million Alzheimer’s cases in the United States, according to background data cited in the study.

Researchers analyzed blood samples from 841 participants in the ANMerge European cohort, screening for 700 different lipid markers.

The study compared lipid profiles of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, and healthy controls.

First author Asger Wretlind stated in a press release that the research detected biological differences in lipids between sexes in a large cohort, which has not been done before.

The team aimed to understand whether lipid differences help explain women’s higher risk for Alzheimer’s, according to the study.

Study Design and Methods

The study enrolled participants from the ANMerge cohort, a European database designed to advance understanding of Alzheimer’s biomarkers.

The researchers compared lipid profiles of three groups: those with Alzheimer’s disease, those with mild cognitive impairment, and cognitively healthy controls.

According to the study, each participant provided a blood sample that was subjected to high-throughput lipidomic analysis, measuring 700 distinct lipid species.

Wretlind noted that the ability to detect sex-specific differences in lipid metabolism on this scale is a key strength of the research.

The study authors reported that they controlled for factors such as age, body mass index, and cholesterol levels to isolate the relationship between lipids and Alzheimer’s.

The research was supported by multiple European funding agencies, according to the publication.

Key Findings: Lipid Patterns in Women

Women with Alzheimer’s disease showed lower levels of protective highly unsaturated lipids, such as omega-3 fatty acids, and higher levels of saturated fats compared to healthy women, researchers reported.

These changes were already visible in women with mild cognitive impairment and worsened with disease progression, according to the study.

Men did not exhibit the same pattern; only one lipid group was linked to Alzheimer’s in men, the study stated.

According to the researchers, these lipid changes were not tied to total cholesterol levels, suggesting a direct connection between specific unsaturated fats and Alzheimer’s pathology.

The findings point to a disrupted lipid metabolism that may be sex-specific.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence that women’s brain health may be more sensitive to omega-3 status, as noted by the authors.

Implications and Dietary Recommendations

Study researcher Cristina Legido-Quigley stated that women should ensure adequate omega-3 intake through fatty fish or supplements, according to a press release from King’s College London.

The study noted that nearly 95% of Americans fall short of the recommended intake for omega-3 fatty acids, citing external data.

Previous research has established that omega-3 fats are crucial for brain and heart health, fighting inflammation, and supporting cognitive function, according to published reviews.

Dietary fats play a central role in cell membrane structure and function, and the ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids is important for regulating inflammatory processes, as noted in the book The Genetics of Health by Sharad P. Paul.

The book Brain-building Nutrition by Michael A. Schmidt explains that cholesterol is essential for myelin formation and membrane stability in the brain, and that the type of fat consumed can affect these processes.

Study authors called for further research to determine when these lipid changes begin in women and whether early dietary interventions can alter disease risk.

Conclusion

The research is among the first to highlight sex-specific lipid differences in Alzheimer’s disease, according to the study team.

Further work is needed to determine when these changes begin in women and whether early nutritional interventions could help, the authors stated.

The findings support the potential role of omega-3 fatty acids in brain health, according to the investigators.

If confirmed, the results could inform sex-specific dietary guidelines for Alzheimer’s prevention.

The study underscores the importance of considering biological sex in dementia research and suggests that nutritional strategies may need to be tailored differently for men and women, the researchers concluded.