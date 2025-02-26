By Jack Phillips

February 26, 2025

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions “soared far above” levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA) and other institutions said that nearly 3 million ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions were issued during the pandemic, totaling some $272 million, according to a news release issued on Feb. 20.

The dispensing of ivermectin “from US pharmacies was nearly 1,000 percent higher than prepandemic rates,” the study said.

Usage of the two drugs was three times higher in people aged 65 and older, compared with people aged 18 to 64, according to the study published in the Health Affairs journal.

Patients aged 65 and older represented 25 percent of adults in the study but constituted more than 59 percent of COVID-19-linked ivermectin usage and 68 percent of COVID-19-related hydroxychloroquine use, it found.

Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions and usage peaked in March 2020, when the pandemic started in the United States, to 133 percent of pre-pandemic rates, the UCLA news release said.

Meanwhile, ivermectin use increased dramatically throughout 2020 and 2021, the researchers noted.

By August 2021, prescriptions for the drug had shot to more than 10 times higher than before the pandemic.

But after the COVID-19-specific medications, such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid, became more widely available, prescriptions for both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin dropped some 93 percent.

That drop took place between March 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, they noted.

“Ivermectin use in particular was higher among people living in the most socially vulnerable neighborhoods and markedly higher in the southern United States,” they stated.

However, the “limited availability of COVID-19 medications does not appear to explain” what they described as a “wide geographic variation in ivermectin prescribing” such as in the South.

John Mafi, a senior study author with UCLA, said their findings “underscore the urgent need for policy reforms to combat misinformation and mistrust in scientific institutions,” asserting that “eliminating undue industry influence in government, enhancing transparency around scientific uncertainty, and earmarking public funding for clinical trials of new drugs are good places to start.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it has not authorized ivermectin for use against COVID-19 and that it has received multiple reports of people using ivermectin that was designed for animals.

The agency said that it has received no evidence to suggest that ivermectin, which is approved as an anti-parasitic medication, is effective against COVID-19.

However, some studies have shown that ivermectin has led to positive outcomes for some people who took the drug for COVID-19, including one study that showed it led to “large reductions” in deaths from the virus.

READ MORE:

The FDA in 2020 warned against using hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to treat COVID-19 outside of hospitals or clinical trials and said it revoked its emergency use authorization to use the medication as well as chloroquine to treat COVID-19 in some hospitalized individuals.

READ MORE:

At least one study, published in mid-2020, had shown that the drug had lowered the U.S. death rate, while one early survey touted its effectiveness.

Hydroxychloroquine Lowers COVID-19 Death Rate, US Study Finds

In the UCLA paper, researchers evaluated 8.1 million insured patients from across the United States to evaluate spending and usage of the two drugs in the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on their analysis, they wrote that “an estimated 3,037,751 COVID-19-associated prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin totaling an estimated $271,559,207 in spending were provided in US outpatient settings throughout the public health emergency,” according to the study, which was funded by the Commonwealth Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

The findings was published just days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the U.S. health secretary.

Among other criticisms directed at the FDA, Kennedy last year wrote that the agency is “biased against many low-cost” or generic drugs such as ivermectin and said that large pharmaceutical companies are involved in the FDA’s decision-making processes.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.